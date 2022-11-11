(Harlan) -- Harlan continues its state title defense on Saturday when they face Class 3A District 6 adversary ADM in a state semifinal.
For Harlan, it is their 30th state semifinal appearance, third in a row and fourth in the last six seasons.
"Every time you go there is a new experience," Coach Todd Bladt said. "You don't get to take anything you've done there, but we're excited. It's a great opportunity to showcase what we do."
Harlan reached Cedar Falls with a dominant 55-7 win over Nevada in a state quarterfinal. The Cyclones posted 41 first-half points in the rout.
"We executed the game plan well," Bladt said. "That's a huge deal. We had touchdowns every time we touched the ball."
Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Aidan Hall and Bradley Curren. Hall also shined in the ground game with four touchdowns on only nine carries.
Harlan's defense forced five turnovers and held Nevada to only 156 yards on 52 plays.
Friday's blowout win was the latest dominant performance for the Cyclones. They opened the year with a 30-27 loss to 4A No.1 Lewis Central but have since won 10 consecutive games by an average of 42.4 points per game.
Bladt attributes their success to how well his team prepares.
"These guys understand the game prep," Bladt said. "You have to look at it as a test. Our kids are in a good spot mentally. They're being tested, and ADM is a heckuva test."
Harlan passed their first ADM test with flying colors on October 7th, cruising to a 42-7 win.
The Cyclones put up 28 first-half points, and the combo of Kasperbauer and Cade Sears were dynamite. Kasperbauer completed 11 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns, and Sears caught five balls for 201 yards and three scores.
"We had some lucky things happen in that ball game," Bladt said. "We hit some big plays. We had guys wide open, but I don't think that's going to happen again. We have to play disciplined football."
ADM has an electric backfield with quarterback Aiden Flora and running back Brevin Doll. Flora has thrown for 1,619 yards, ran for 1,414, threw 17 touchdowns and 14 on the ground, and Doll has churned for 1,402 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Harlan's defense held ADM to 218 yards on 49 plays last time, but they know it won't be easy to do that again.
"They have some weapons," Bladt said. "They're going to have the proverbial hat with a lot of rabbits, and they're going to throw those rabbits out there."
Harlan produced the big plays in the first matchup, and ADM has the firepower to create their own. Whoever creates more will likely be the winner on Saturday.
"Big plays are a big swing of momentum in the Dome," Bladt said. "Those are tough to overcome at times."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Harlan/ADM Saturday at 4 PM on KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bladt.