(Council Bluffs) -- Defending Class 2A State Champion Lewis Central boys soccer is preparing to hit the pitch again for another new season.
“The players are excited to get back out there and back to work,” Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. “They’ve been putting in some time on their own with some parents stepping up and providing us opportunities with open gyms and participating in fall and winter leagues. But, nothing quite matches up to the actual spring season once it kicks off when I can actually be there and be around the guys. Overall, [we’re] just excited, ready to go and ready to defend that title we won last year.”
Lewis Central lost a host of seniors from its 2022 squad, but the returners certainly bring back some firepower.
Statistically, the most notable returning player is Boston Hensley. The Wayne State football commit was a major contributor to Lewis Central’s team success last season and figures to be the go-to offensive option for the Titans in his senior campaign.
“[Hensley] is chippy,” Driver said. “He’s physical, he’s fast, he’s in your face and he works hard. That guy never stops running or moving. He’s just a workhorse for us.”
Hensley and junior Brayden Shepard were the top two assist leaders in the Hawkeye Ten last year, but may be required to step into scoring roles as potent offensive threats in the upcoming season.
“[Hensley and Shepard] are unselfish players,” Driver said. “They’re gonna take what the game gives to them. I actually look forward to both of them contributing in both stats. [Hensley] did phenomenal for us last year in terms of beating guys out on the wing and getting some crossers, and [Shepard’s] vision is phenomenal. I think they’re gonna do great in both categories. Whether it’s an assist or a goal, they count the same. They’re both equally important to me and to them.”
Arguably the biggest hole to fill will be between the pipes, where goalkeeper Will Devine dominated for the Titans in their 2022 state title run.
Replacing the since-graduated Devine is no small task, but Lewis Central is confident in its ability to reload.
“Right now we’ve got a couple guys who could potentially take the spot between the sticks, but it’s up in the air right now,” Driver said. We have a couple guys who were out last year right behind [Devine] who’ve been putting in the work this offseason. I know that they’ll be ready to go if their number is called.”
Naturally, being defending champions comes with managing high expectations; something the Titans will need to be on top of throughout the season.
“I tell the guys that this is a new year,” Driver said. “Each season brings ups and downs, but I’m confident in these guys and I know they’ll continue to work together and work hard, rise to the occasion and step up in big moments. We understand that there’s a target on our back this year. We know teams are gonna give us their best in each match, so it’s important that the guys match that energy and battle through the adversity necessary to compete night in and night out.”
Lewis Central kicks off its season with a road date against Indianola March 28 at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Driver from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.