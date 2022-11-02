(Falls City) -- Despite the trials and tribulations of some new faces in the lineup, Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball is back in Lincoln and ready to defend its crown.
The Irish (25-8) are making their fifth consecutive state tournament trip and 14th in program history.
"I'm confident we're playing our best volleyball when it matters most," Coach Emma Ebel tells KMA Sports. "We're really excited."
Sacred Heart reached the state tournament after sweeping Hay Springs in a district final. Before that, the Irish stumbled against No. 5 Diller-Odell in a sub-district final. Their hiccup against Diller-Odell was the latest turn in an up and down campaign.
"It's been a rollercoaster," Ebel said. "At times, they've shown me what they're capable of. And at times, we've had some tough losses and hard things to learn from. In the end, I feel it has made them stronger."
While the loss to Diller-Odell made their postseason path a bit murkier, Ebel left that match with plenty of positive thoughts.
"I saw a team I hadn't seen since early September," she said. "And now is when that matters. It's been fun to watch them learn and develop."
Olivia Eickhoff leads the Irish offense with 2.6 kills per set, while Macy Keller (2.0 KPS), Makinley Scholl (1.9 KPS), London Nachtigal (1.7 KPS) and Jessica Wertenberger (1.5 KPS) have contributed to the attack, which runs through the stellar passing of senior Delanie Witt (453 assists) and Jentry Lecthenberg (272 assists).
This year's lineup has returning contributors from last year's state champion team and new faces learning their way in a proud program.
Coach Ebel -- a former star athlete at Treynor -- understands the pressure of being the defending state champion.
"Everyone is out for you," she said. "Sometimes that's hard because it comes with a lot of pressure. If you're not used to it, it can be hard to process and play through."
However, the Irish culture prepared them for a return to Lincoln.
"We're open and honest with each other," Ebel said. "The main word is family. With that, we love each other like family and sometimes fight like family, but we fight through it. Resiliency is big. We had times of self-doubt, but the ultimate goal is still in the back of their minds. That has driven them."
Sacred Heart begins its quest to repeat as state champions against the team they beat in last year's state championship game -- Humphrey-St. Francis.
"Humphrey is a solid team," Ebel said. "They're scrappy like they are every year. I think we're going in as an underdog because of our record. I hope that plays to our advantage. I like our road to Saturday, but it depends on which team shows up."
Sacred Heart/Humphrey St. Francis is at 11 AM Thursday morning. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ebel.