(Ashland-Greenwood) -- The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team's title defense is off to a fast start.
The Bluejays are 4-0 after wins over Arlington, Elkhorn, Louisville and Conestoga.
"I think we're off to a good start," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "But we do have several areas we're trying to work on. There's still some things on offense and defense that we're trying to work out the kinks."
The Bluejays had a fairytale run to the Class C1 state title last year behind the heroics of KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Cale Jacobsen. Jacobsen and the championship game hero, Evan Shepard, graduated. Replacing the production of those two has been a top task for Coach Mohs this season.
"It's a work in progress," Mohs said. "We have a lot to replace. I think we have talented and skilled kids. It's just figuring out the roles. We can't replace a player of Cale's caliber. We have to make it look different yet still be successful."
Brooks Kissinger and Cougar Konzem return from last year's starting lineup. Konzem contributes 10.3 points per game, while Kissinger adds 7.7 PPG. Luke Clark, Cade Bridges, Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman also contribute to an Ashland-Greenwood offense that has averaged 73 points per game in its last two victories.
"We have a lot of unselfish kids," Mohs said. "Yet they're skilled. You don't see a guy getting 25 or 30, but we've had five guys reach double digits and had three reach 20. We can do it in a lot of different ways. Hopefully, that leads to some easy baskets."
The Bluejays are about to enter a gauntlet. They face Milford on Saturday, Wahoo on Monday and will play Omaha Roncalli at their holiday tournament. They open 2023 with a state championship game rematch with Auburn and tilts with Fort Calhoun and Platteview -- both state qualifiers last year.
"In the next four to six weeks, we're going to see the best teams in C1 and B," Mohs said. "We're going to see where we're at and what we need to improve upon so we can play some good basketball at the end of February."
Coach Mohs hopes the upcoming tests shores up their defense.
"The guys we lost were responsible for guarding the opposing team's best players," Mohs said. "This year, it's getting the younger guys the experience of getting after teams defensively. We hope to make some strides on the defensive end."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mohs.