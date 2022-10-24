(Anita) -- The defending state champion of Class 8-Player hits the road this Friday with hopes of winning their seventh consecutive state playoff game.
The KMA No. 9 and KMAland No. 4 CAM (7-2) heads to No. 5 and No. 1 Lenox (9-0) in a state second round showdown. However, their sixth consecutive postseason win -- and fifth in a row overall this season – was in question heading into the fourth period this past Friday.
Coach Barry Bower’s team trailed 30-28 at halftime and 38-36 heading into the fourth before a 24-0 final period secured the 58-38 win in a game that had 1,094 total offensive yards.
“They do a nice job and Coach (Rob) Luther has done a fantastic job,” Coach Bower said of the win over Baxter. “It’s one of those where you have to compensate for two wonderful athletes, and they’re very big up front. We had our hands full.”
Despite allowing 617 yards, Coach Bower’s team eventually adjusted to the Baxter scheme and allowed just eight points in the second half.
“When you haven’t played a team that you’re familiar with, you have to adjust to the size and the speed,” Bower said. “I thought our kids adapted very well and played physical and played hard.”
The offense kept up with the Bolts with sophomore Chase Spieker throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns, including 177 and two scores to senior Sam Foreman and 98 and one touchdown to junior Jack Follmann, who also rushed for 113 yards and five touchdowns.
The defense also found a pair of turnovers with Follmann falling on a fumble and junior Austin Williams snagging an interception while seniors Gabe Rouse (13.5 tackles, 1.0 TF) and Seth Hensley (11.0 tackles) and Follmann (10.0 tackles) all had double-digit tackles. Foreman was also wreaking havoc on the defensive side with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among 8.5 tackles.
The Cougars will meet another high-powered offense this week when they travel to Lenox. The undefeated Tigers had little trouble with Colo-Nesco in their opening-round contest, rolling to a 66-14 victory. Lenox ranks fourth in the state with 60.6 points per game.
Much of that success has come with co-head coach Michael Nardini’s ground-based scheme leading the charge. The Tigers rank ninth in Class 8-Player with 2,459 yards rushing and second with 55 rushing touchdowns.
“They’re very well-coached,” Bower said of Lenox. “They do a great job up front as far as their schemes with the outside zone principles and their trap schemes. They have two guys that run very, very hard and have great feet. They do an outstanding job, and they protect the ball very well. If you get your eyes wrong, they’ll play-action pass over the top a little bit. We’ve got to make sure we align correctly and tackle very well.”
Defensively, the Tigers have also been opportunistic with 26 turnovers forced and are giving up just 19.4 points per game.
“We’ve got to prepare for their pressure,” Coach Bower said. “That’s one of the things we noticed on film. They’re going to pressure you a bit. We have to make sure we’re gap sound and understand what our keys are. See what we can do leverage-wise against them and go from there, but we can’t turn the ball over. We’ve got to stay penalty-free and play situational football.”
Jay Soderberg will be in Lenox on Friday evening, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s coverage Friday evening from 6:20 to 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
