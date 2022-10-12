(Anita) -- The defending Class 8-Player state champion CAM is rounding right into form as they head into their final regular season game.
The Cougars (5-2 overall, 4-1 8-Player District 10) have run off three consecutive wins over Audubon, Exira/EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard by an average of over 43 points per game.
“I think we’ve found our identity,” CAM head coach Barry Bower told KMA Sports. “It’s OK to start the season off with some bumps in the road. We had to make some changes with our personnel and now we’ve hit our stride.”
Coach Bower says much of the turnaround comes from eliminating mistakes.
“We kind of defeated ourselves with turnovers and penalties that put us in some bad spots,” he said. “Not being efficient. Now, we’re being efficient and understanding exactly what our roles and fits are defensively. We’re just playing relentless right now, and that’s what I really enjoy with our kids right now – just their effort and desire to be successful.”
In addition to that effort and desire, CAM has been versatile and prolific in the running game during the streak. The Cougars averaged just 117.3 yards per game in their first four contests. In the three-game streak, that average has ballooned to 250.7.
Junior Austin Williams leads the team this season with 666 yards and 13 touchdowns while classmates Jack Follmann (262 yards, 6 TD) and Brody Paulsen (168 yards, TD) have been other running threats.
“We’ve changed some personnel where people fit,” Bower said. “It’s people understanding what is the best fit for the team, and sometimes that isn’t the best for the individual. Our kids have bought into it. The roles that people play have just been absolutely outstanding, and they’ve reaped the rewards with it.”
Now, CAM will look to finish the regular season out on the right note when they host Boyer Valley (2-5, 0-5). The Cougars have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the district, but Coach Bower wants to see another winning performance from his team as they celebrate their eight seniors.
“We are approaching this week like any other week,” Bower said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. We’re going to put a game plan together, and we want to make sure our seniors have the very best possible experience. This is the last regular season (home game for the seniors), and we want to make sure the seniors go out with a great experience.”
While the records are the opposite of one another, Coach Bower has been impressed with what he’s seen from Boyer Valley on film.
“They’re well-coached and have some great athletes across the board,” he said. “When I look at their roster, you’re looking at 6-foot and 200 pounds and above. The Drew Volkmann kid is about 6-foot-4, and he can carry the ball, receive the ball. We have to understand where he’s at. They’re big up front with what they do. It’s amazing to me how big (they are). We have to hone in on their alignment and what their formations are going to be and match their physicality.”
Listen to all of KMA’s Week 8 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday evening. Hear the full interview with Coach Bower below.