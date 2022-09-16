(Falls City) -- The defending Class D2 state champions are figuring themselves out in the first half of the season while hoping it leads to another postseason push.
Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball is 11-4, fresh off a third-place performance at the MUDECAS Tournament.
"We just made our way through a week-long slump," Coach Emma Ebel said. "I feel we weren't playing our best, but I feel like we're coming out on the other side of that. I'm super excited. I've seen a lot of great things, but in no way do I feel we've reached our potential. That makes me excited for the rest of the season."
The Irish returned a handful of contributors from last year's squad but had to replace two-time KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year -- Erison Vonderschmidt.
However, per usual for Sacred Heart, the cupboard is far from bare.
"Athletically, I'm not falling short as far as talent goes," Ebel said. "We're just missing a leader to step up in the crunch-time scenarios. It's just because of experience. It's been a learning curve, but I couldn't be more proud."
While they haven't had a true leader, Ebel likes how everyone has stepped up at different times.
"When I need someone, I always have someone," she said. "It's just not the same player. It's an interesting dynamic."
Olivia Eickhoff leads Sacred Heart's offense with 99 kills, and Macy Keller (78), Makinley Scholl (75), London Nachtigal (71) and Jessica Wertenberger (50) add to the Irish's well-rounded attack.
The offense runs through setters Delanie Witt (169 assists) and Jentry Lecthenberg (144).
Eickhoff leads the team in blocks with 18, while Nachtigal has added 15. Four Sacred Heart players have over 100 digs: Nachtigal (128), Scholl (127), Eickhoff (124) and Wertenberger (111).
Getting acclimated to this year's rotation has had ups and downs, but Ebel says it's been fun to watch her team grow.
"I love showing up to practice every day," she said. "They've bought into everything I've sold them to become state champions again. You have to dedicate time and effort."
The Irish are far from a finished product, but they hope their finished product results in more postseason magic.
"Consistency," Ebel said. "Consistency is key to anything. Definitely in the game of volleyball. We always try to be the best serving and passing team. Sometimes that mentality creates a lot of errors. Pressing each other to do their jobs with consistency is the key to a successful rest of the season."
Sacred Heart faces Southern and Pawnee City in a triangular on Tuesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Ebel below.