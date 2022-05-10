(Sidney) -- The Sidney baseball program enters the 2022 season ready to defend its Corner Conference crown.
"We're pretty excited," said Coach Brad Johnson. "We have a good group of kids out with a lot of pieces back from last year. We have a few gaps to fill, but we're ready to roll the ball out and see what happens."
The Cowboys are in the midst of their preseason activities.
"We've been going to practice early in the morning," he said. "We have a lot of experience coming back with five seniors. They all have good baseball knowledge and are leading the way."
The Cowboys must replace last year's ace, Leighton Whipple. Whipple recorded a 7-1 record with a 1.69 ERA and strikeouts, but has since graduated.
Garett Phillips, Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson will pick up the bulk of the innings voided by Whipple.
Phillips -- a Graceland basketball commit -- posted a 1-3 record and 6.33 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings, while Ettleman had a 2-3 record with a 5.25 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.
Johnson tossed only 8 2/3 innings last year with a 2.42 ERA and four strikeouts.
"Pitching is always a concern for small schools," Coach Johnson said about his rotation. "I believe it will be a committee of pitchers."
Offensively, Brydon Huntley paces the lineup after hitting .433/.506/.567 with 17 RBI, and Cole Stenzel had a team-high 27 RBI while also hitting .348.
"Brydon and Cole are the top two bats in the lineup," Johnson said. "They just put it in play. They have a lot of experience, and we're excited. I've also got a few other kids that I'm excited about stepping up."
Brexton Roberts (.324, 21 RBI), Braedon Godfread (.196, 8 RBI) and Jacob Hobbie (.145, 7 RBI) are among those Coach Johnson expects to see contribute this season.
While Sidney cruised through Corner Conference play with an 11-0 record against conference rivals, they went 1-11 in non-conference action. Coach Johnson hopes his team improves that number this year.
"We did well in our conference," Johnson said. "But I've challenged the kids to step up and get some wins outside of our conference. If we get better every day, we'll be playing our best ball at the end of the year."
Pairing conference success with non-conference wins is a point of emphasis for Coach Johnson's team when their season begins.
"One of our main goals is to win the conference," he said. "But we want to steal a few wins, get better every day and have fun."
The Cowboys open their season on Monday against West Harrison.
Check out the full interview with Coach Johnson below.