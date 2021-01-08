(Plattsmouth) -- A pressure defense and stellar rebounding have led the Plattsmouth boys basketball team to a strong start as they head into a telling weekend with two games in as many days.
"We are playing really well," Coach Kevin Tilson said. "We have a nice rotation. A lot of guys do a lot of different things. When you get a lot of guys in the mix, good things happen."
The Blue Devils are currently 4-3 on the season with victories over Schuyler, Falls City, Archbishop Bergan and Louisville and losses to Mount Michael Benedictine, Roncalli Catholic and Platteview.
Coach Tilson credits a large part of their success to their recent transition to a pressure defense, which has kept opposing teams on edge and led to points off turnovers for the Blue Devils.
"It's something I had considered the past two years," he said. "I just didn't think we were good enough or deep enough to pull it off. This year, we have done it full-time. When we press teams, we have guys that really get after you. That's another thing that is really nice. They take a lot of pride in playing defense.
Senior Dakota Minshall has been the leader of the defense, typically drawing the opposing team's top ball-handler.
"He's our main dog on defense," Tilson said. "Last year, he was voted Defensive MVP and he didn't even start most of the year. He is the guy that gets in other people's faces and makes it hard on them. We put him on their best guard every single night. More times than not, Dakota walks away in that situation."
Adam Eggert is coming off a stellar football season and has also been a key defender for the Blue Devils while 6-foot-10 Hayden Stromstodt has been a force down low with 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
"He's got something we can't coach," Tilson said. "Rebounding has been a very important piece to our puzzle. When you are only giving teams one shot, that helps tremendously."
Offensively, Stromstodt also leads the way with 14 points per game. Jude Wehrbein is averaging 7.9 points per game while Jack Alexander (5.9 PPG), Minshall (5.4 PPG), Sam Campin (4.6 PPG), Owen Prince (4.6 PPG) and Eggert (4.1 PPG) have also been involved in the offense.
The Blue Devils have a knack for getting to the free-throw line. They have shot 88 free-throws through eight games, but are only shooting 52 percent, which is something Coach Tilson wants to see improve.
"That's something that needs to improve," he said. "If we can just get better at the free-throw line, I would be pretty happy."
It will be a busy couple of days for Plattsmouth, who will open their action-packed weekend Friday night against Elkhorn. The Antlers' size is something that has piqued Tilson's interest while preparing for the matchup.
"They start 6-5, 6-5, 6-6, 6-4 and 6-2," he said. "They are really big. We have got to be patient and smart with the basketball. If we do that, I like our chances."
The Blue Devils will conclude the weekend with a salty out-of-state matchup with Glenwood as part of the MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs. The two squads are only separated by 20 miles but do not have much history with each other.
"We've been trying to find a way to play Glenwood," Tilson said. "That's going to be great."
Containing Glenwood standout -- and Wayne State commit -- Ryan Blum will be mission number one for the Blue Devils.
"Ryan Blum is a ballplayer," Tilson said. "He does a lot of things well and can make a lot of players look good. He will be a tough matchup for us. They are coached well and they play well."
While it won't be easy, the Blue Devils are exciting for their upcoming games.
"It will definitely be two tough nights for us, but we will come out, play the game and see what happens," Tilson said.
Cole Peterson will be in Plattsmouth on Friday night for their game against Elkhorn. His recap can be heard on the Keast Auto Center Basketball Scoreboard Show, which can be heard from 9:30 until 11 p.m. on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.
The complete interview with Coach Tilson can be heard below.