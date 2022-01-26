(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls are finding a way to produce wins with a youthful bunch and a stingy defense.
The Titans (7-4) have won three games in a row and five of their last six.
"We are feeling pretty good," said Lewis Central Coach Chris Hanafan. "Coming into the season, we realized and thought we would have some ups and downs. We've played a tough schedule. Hopefully, that makes us better down the stretch."
The Titans have played three of the top five teams in Class 4A (Glenwood, Bishop Heelan and Indianola), the No. 3 team in Class 3A (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and the No. 1 ranked squad in Nebraska's Class B (Skutt Catholic). And they've done so with a young roster. Lewis Central has three seniors, but their top five scorers are underclassmen. Hanafan says he can see the growth in his team.
"The thing about this group is that they come in every day to get better. They play hard. Eventually, it will pay off. We've had a lot of different girls step in and play different roles. It's just fun to watch and think about the next couple of years. If we can keep everybody around, it will be a lot of fun around here."
Sophomore Lucy Scott (12.5 PPG, 3.4 SPG, 2.7 RPG) has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Titans, while freshman Brooke Larsen (9.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG) has played well beyond her years. Juniors Kylee Brown, Gracie Hays and Elise Thramer, sophomore Anna Strohmeier and senior Ashlee McKenzie have also contributed.
Defensively, the Titans rank No. 5 in Class 4A, according to BCMoore. It's no surprise the defense is shining for Lewis Central. They don't light up the scoreboard on a given night, but they make it tough on their opponent to do the same.
"Sometimes our best offense needs to be our defense," Hanafan said. "Defense is something you can always control. These kids play hard. Is it always pretty? Probably not, but some of that is the inexperience. Defense has kept us in games and won us some games. It's something we've done all year and have to continue to do."
The Titans' defensive success makes them a scary matchup for anyone in the postseason.
"We just need to keep improving," Hanafan said. "We have a couple of weeks to do that before we get to the postseason. Then you never know what can happen."
Lewis Central ends the regular season with games against Kuemper Catholic (Friday), ADM (Monday), Harlan (February 4th), Blair (February 5th) and Glenwood (February 8th). Check out the full interview with Coach Hanafan below.