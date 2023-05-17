(Sidney) -- The Sidney softball team will have a relatively new face in the circle but plenty of experienced defensive players behind her.
"We're excited to get the season going," Sidney head coach Dustin Sheldon said. "The weather hasn't been the nicest to us, and preseason softball is challenging with everything you have to work around. We've been going at 6:30 in the morning for the past two weeks."
The Cowgirls enter the 2023 season with six returners from last year's 8-11 squad. Sheldon expects their experience to shine on the defensive side.
"Defensively, we should be solid," Sheldon said. "Our defense is going to be the best part of our game. They make plays."
However, the Cowgirls must replace last year's starting pitcher, Makenna Laumann. Freshman Gabi Jacobs is their new ace. Jacobs threw 13 innings as an eighth-grader. She posted a 2-1 record, 1.08 ERA and 10 strikeouts while opponents hit .222 against her.
"We don't have a lot of experience on the mound, but we have a lot of talent," Sheldon said. "(Jacobs) came in last year in tough situations and handled them extremely well. She has a good head on her shoulders. She wants to learn and compete. We're looking forward to seeing what she can do for us."
Senior Aunika Hayes will likely fill in some innings for the Cowgirls this season, too.
Offensively, Mia Foster (.333, 6 RBI), Fallon Sheldon (.296, 11 RBI) is the top returning bat. Emily Hutt (.267, 3 RBI), Sadie Thompson (.261, 2 RBI) and Lily Peters (.083, 4 RBI) also return to the lineup.
The Cowgirls struck out 102 times -- 5.3 times per game -- last year. Sheldon wants to see that number go down this year.
"We have to cut down on the strikeouts," he said. "Put the ball in play, make contact, have good discipline and make the pitchers work. We need to be smart at the plate. We don't have a .400 or .500 hitter, but we have a lot of .300/.350 hitters coming back."
The Cowgirls hit the ground running next Tuesday against Fremont-Mills. That contest marks their first of four games in seven days. They also face Woodbine (May 25th), East Mills (May 26th) and Griswold (May 30th).
"Our schedule is solid," Sheldon said. "We have a tough schedule to start. We have to come out, throw strikes, put the ball in play and play good, fundamental softball."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sheldon.