(Auburn) -- The Auburn Bulldogs have won three in a row. They will look for their fourth when they face unbeaten Lincoln Christian Friday night.
"We're feeling good," Coach Tony Janssen said. "The growth we've seen over the past four weeks is what you want to see as a coach."
The Bulldogs opened the season with a heartbreaking one-point loss to Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood.
They've since peeled off wins over Fort Calhoun, Platteview and Douglas County West to earn a No. 9 ranking in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald.
"That was a painful one," Janssen said of their loss. "We felt like we let that one slip away after we had a 14-point lead in the half, but the guys handled that well. We found ways to grow off that. They didn't dwell on it. They got better the next week."
The Bulldogs have allowed as many points over the past three weeks that they did in their loss to Ashland-Greenwood. They surrendered only seven points to Fort Calhoun, blanked Platteview and allowed just 14 to Douglas County West.
"A lot of it is just trusting each other," Janssen said. "We've got all 11 guys doing their job. We get all 11 guys to the ball and we fly to the ball. The guys have really taken pride in that mentality and I think it's showing on Friday night."
The offense has been efficient, too, averaging 32.5 points per game.
Senior quarterback Brody Darnell has engineered Auburn's balanced offense with 569 passing yards and three scores. Darnell has also rushed for 464 yards and seven scores.
Ryan Dixon, Brad Hall, Connor Clark and Dan Frary have been the top playmakers for the Bulldogs this season.
"We feel like we have good athletes across the field," Janssen said. "If you want to zero in on one area, we can attack you in the other part of the field. It's just nice to have that many guys on the field that you trust to make plays. Having someone like Brody to distribute the ball is what it makes it all tick."
While the Bulldogs have shown growth through the first four weeks, they aren't satisfied.
"The things where we have grown, we have to continue to grow," Janssen said. "We've got to be more physical and continue to be more consistent."
The Bulldogs' next challenge comes this Friday when they face unbeaten Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders have a stingy defense of their own, amassing victories over Syracuse, Lincoln Lutheran, Fort Calhoun and Lakeview while allowing just 35 points through four games.
"That's the biggest area of growth they've shown," Janssen said of their opponents' defense.
Offensively, the No. 10 ranked Crusaders are beginning to reap the rewards of a recent switch to the flexbone offense.
"You can tell they've invested in it," Janssen said. "They took their lumps early and it's paying off. They're just a hard-nosed tough team that's going to fight like crazy for four quarters."
Coach Janssen feels the biggest key for his team Friday night boils down to his defense doing what they've been doing.
"It goes back to everyone doing their job," he said. "Playing physical, but also everyone playing assignment football."
Caelan Debban will be in Auburn Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which is slated to begin at 6:20 and run through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
The complete interview with Coach Janssen can be heard below.