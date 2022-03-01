(Sioux City) -- Two years removed from a state championship, the Bishop Heelan Catholic girls basketball team is back at the Class 4A State Tournament.
The Crusaders' return to Des Moines marks their 12th in program history.
"We're excited," said Coach Darron Koolstra. "It's a great opportunity for our kids. A lot of these kids were part of our program two years ago. They were itching to get back there. We like our chances."
The No. 3 Crusaders (21-2) opened their postseason with a 50-45 win over LeMars and punched their ticket to Des Moines with a convincing 67-42 win over Spencer.
Koolstra says his team's defense shined in both wins.
"I think it was our defensive energy," he said. "They know what it (postseason) is all about. They've been there. There was a lot of energy, and the kids responded well. I think our defensive effort really made the difference.
The defense has been a strength for Bishop Heelan all season. They enter the state tournament with the No. 8 ranked defense in Class 4A, according to BCMoore.
"We feel our defense is the main thing we focus on," Koolstra said. "We've spent a lot of time on defense. In practice, we talk about defense all the time. Not too many teams do that. When you get to the state tournament, if you've got a good defensive team, you've got a chance."
The Crusaders have offensive firepower, too. Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis pace their offense with 13.9 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Lauryn Peck, Jada Newberg, Maddie Demke, Addison Kuehl and Payton Schermerhorn see time in the lineup as well.
"We have a lot of kids that can come in and contribute," Koolstra said. "We like our depth."
Coach Koolstra hopes his team can use their depth to their advantage in Tuesday's state quarterfinal against Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Go-Hawks have the No. 2 defense in Class 4A.
"They've always been a team that has a lot of respect," Koolstra said. "They're going to be tough and a good defensive team. But we'll have a good game plan."
Dallas Center-Grimes is the favorite in Class 4A. However, only eight points separate the other seven teams -- Heelan, Waverly-Shell Rock, Glenwood, Bondurant-Farrar, Benton, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Central DeWitt -- in BCMoore's rankings.
"It's going to be a fun time," Koolstra said about the Class 4A bracket.
Bishop Heelan Catholic/Waverly-Shell Rock tips off Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Check out the full interview with Coach Koolstra below.