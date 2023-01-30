(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls basketball team has received other-worldly performances from its star player and consistent defense on its way to a successful season.
The Wolves (14-7) recently had a nine-game win streak snapped at least week's Hamilton tournament to Class 3 No. 7 East Buchanan.
"We're sitting where I hoped we would be," East Atchison head coach Dustin Barnes said. "Maybe even better. The girls are coming along well. I feel like we're setting good. Things are coming together for us."
Senior Natalie Hedlund has been a brilliant performer night in and night out for the Wolves with 21.2 points per game.
"Natalie has came out and taken this team under her wing as a senior leader," Barnes said. "Every night, we know she's going to give us 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. Her being on the floor opens other girls up. The things she does well lead this team. If I didn't know if we'd have 14 wins, but we do. And a lot of that has to do with her."
Faith Anderson, Claire Martin and Emily Blum have also been trusted contributors to the Wolves' offense throughout the season.
Defensively, the Wolves made some changes to better suit their personnel. And it's worked.
"I've traditionally liked to press," Barnes said. "There's times we've done it, but we've had to bank more on half-court defense. In year's past, it was tough for us to win if we weren't turning teams over. This year's team can play half-court defense and slug it out. It's something we hang our hat on. We've been better at that than I thought we might. That's led to wins over teams I didn't think we'd beat."
Shoring up the defense is a priority for Coach Barnes' team as they wrap up the regular season with North Nodaway (Tuesday), Northeast Nodaway (Friday), DeKalb (February 7th), Rock Port (February 10th) and Worth County (February 13th).
"We're continually trying to work on that defense," Barnes said. "We have a few wrinkles up our sleeve if we need them. Rebounding earlier in the year was a problem for us. We're practicing that daily to make it a focus."
The Wolves are in Class 2 District 16, along with No. 1 ranked Bishop LeBlond, Albany, Nodaway Valley, North Andrew and St. Joseph Christian.
"It's a tough district," Barnes said. "Obviously LeBlond is tough, but I think the rest of us can beat anybody on any given night. I feel like we're set up well to be one of the top two seeds."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Barnes.