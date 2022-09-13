(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season.
The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season.
The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start is also a positive sign after a 6-39 record in five years.
"Winning is fun, but losing is worse," head coach Dave Purdham said. "We're keeping that in the forefront of our memories and doing everything we can preparation-wise."
The Rockets' latest victory was a 29-7 win over David City. Coach Purdham feels his team's recent success provided confidence heading into Friday, which played a role in their dominance.
"David City played great," he said. "We had to do some things. They had an offense that caused some problems for us, so we had to make some adjustments."
Syracuse's offense followed its usual strategy of spreading the wealth.
"We've been sharing the ball," he said. "That's attributed to what we've done in the offseason. We put in a new blocking scheme that has been successful for us, and our line has been a staple for us. That has created some successful plays."
Sophomore quarterback Tieran Cox lead the Rockets' offense, while seniors Robert Shanks Elliot Kuhr are featured parts of the offense.
Syracuse's defense has held its first three opponents to outputs of 0, 17 and 7 points.
"We've been winning the turnover battle," Purdham said. "That's our goal each week. We're doing a good job of pursuing the football. David City gashed us a bit, but we rallied and made adjustments. We make sure we do everything we can to keep guys in front of us and tackle."
The stingy defense gets its toughest test on Friday when they face C1 No. 7 Adams Central.
The Patriots have outscored opponents 101-14 in wins over Minden, Holdrege and Gothenburg.
Adams Central's rushing attack already has 835 yards and 12 touchdowns, led by the combo of Hyatt Collins (294 yards, 8 TDs) and Nick Conant (288 yards, 3 TDs).
"We have to stop (Conant and Collins)," Purdham said. "If we keep our linebackers fresh and able to pursue the football, it will be big for us. They're good about making cutbacks and making an alley if they get out in space."
Kent Larsen has reports from Syracuse on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Purdham.