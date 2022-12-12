(Murray) -- The Murray boys basketball team has played stingy defense en route to a 4-1 start.
The Mustangs currently have wins over Lamoni, Twin Cedars, Wayne and Seymour, while their lone loss came to Bedford.
"We're improving every game," Coach Austin Halls said. "We're taking care of the ball and playing good defense. We had a tough one against Bedford, but I felt we've rebounded strong and put things together for us."
The Mustangs have held opponents below 35 points in their four wins.
"Defense has been the biggest thing," Halls said. "Against Bedford, the game plan was to make them beat us from the outside. They did that in the second half. We're playing good man-to-man defense. Hopefully, we continue to build off that."
Halls likes what he has seen from his team's man defense.
Junior Titus Barber serves as a rim protector with 10.0 rebounds per game. Caden Page adds 6.0 boards and 2.6 steals per game. Murray's defense has forced 66 steals in the first five games.
"We're keeping our men in front of us and not getting blown off the dribble," he said. "We're also protecting the rim. We don't want to give them anything. If we eliminate turnovers, we limit easy shots and make them earn everything in the half court."
Halls feels their defensive success dictates their season.
"If you want to win ball games, you have to play defense," Halls said.
Offensively, the Mustangs have made strides. Barber averages a team-high 13.0 points per game, while Gauge Mongar adds 10.6. Page (7.2 PPG), Jarren Gracey (5.4 PPG), Austin Peterson (5.2 PPG) and Aydan Dinham (4.0 PPG) have also been steady contributors to the offense.
"That was the biggest question mark coming into this year," Halls said. "I felt we had a team that could play defense. The biggest thing was where the scoring was going to come from. Against Lamoni, we didn't shoot well. Lately, we've started to come on. We're getting depth with eight or nine guys. It's been a group effort. I think we'll continue to develop on the offensive end."
The Mustangs get a pair of stern tests this week. They open with Lenox on Monday, followed by a Bluegrass Conference clash with Ankeny Christian on Tuesday.
"Those are big ones," Hall said. "I'm excited for both of those games. Hopefully, we can bring in some wins, but both teams are great tests for us."