(Sidney) -- Sidney used plenty of grit, defense and rebounding on their way to a 45-30 Class 1A regional girls basketball victory over Mount Ayr on Thursday evening.
The Cowgirls (15-8) closed the first period on a 10-0 run to open an early lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“The girls came out and played really hard,” Sidney coach Paige Landwehr told KMA Sports. “We talked about there’s not another game guaranteed after this, so they have to leave it all out there.”
Sidney did exactly that, beating Mount Ayr to plenty of early loose balls and and taking advantage of 17 offensive rebounds throughout the evening.
“I think the biggest thing tonight was the defense and rebounding that led to some offense for us,” Landwehr added.
While the defense led the way, Sidney continually found just enough offense to keep the Raiderettes (11-10) at bay. Each time they creeped within single digits, the Cowgirls had an answer with Avery Dowling canning five 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points and Chay Ward adding 14 of her own.
“We started off strong,” Dowling said. “We pushed the ball, we rebounded well and we made our shots.”
“We had to come out strong,” Ward added. “We knew we had to do the little things, like rebound, box out and our shots were falling.”
Aunika Hayes provided a boost off the bench with eight points and seven rebounds, and Kaden Payne battled foul trouble on her way to five points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
“We knew they liked to attack the basket,” Coach Landwehr said. “We tried to take that away. Our girls played strong, straight up defense and forced tough shots.”
Mount Ayr was held more than 18 points below their season scoring average on the evening and didn’t manage a single player in double figures. Maddie Stewart — one of three seniors that played their final game — finished with eight points to lead the way. Fellow starters Halsie Barnes and Payten Lambert also suited for the final time.
Sidney advances on to play the state No. 5 and KMAland No. 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Tuesday in a 1A regional quarterfinal.
“They’re a great team,” Landwehr said. “Honestly for us, all the pressure is on them. We’re going to go out and play as hard as we possibly can and hope for the best.”
“We lost to them my freshman year,” Dowling added. “We want to play good against them. Get some rebounds, play hard, play aggressive. We don’t want to go home.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Landwehr, Dowling and Ward below.