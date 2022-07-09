(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia softball team is still without a blemish on their record, and now finds themselves set to play in a Class 2A Regional Championship.
The Panthers (27-0) made their way to the championship game following a semifinal victory over Treynor (17-8) by a 6-0 score on Friday night.
"We're just excited," said Lo-Ma head coach Rick McHugh. "There's an old saying that you've got to be in it to win it, and we're just glad that we're in it still."
The Panthers used a near flawless defensive effort to shutout the Cardinals and go 3-0 in meetings between the two teams.
"We were prepared for a good challenge tonight, and we were just on fire tonight," said Lo-Ma pitcher Abby Hiatt. "Defense, hitting -- just everything was on point today."
Hiatt started on the mound for the Panthers and went the distance, tallying a trio of strikeouts and only allowing six hits. Half of those hits came in the first inning to give Treynor some momentum out of the gate. However, Hiatt and the Lo-Ma defense quickly put a stop to the Cardinals' run.
In the bottom of the first, it was Hiatt who'd lead the charge offensively as well. After Samantha Yoder scored on a Treynor defensive miscue, Hiatt slapped a double to plate two runs and push Lo-Ma ahead early 3-0.
"It always feels great that I can be able to help offensively and defensively because it just makes me feel like I'm a big team player in helping our team get ahead," said Hiatt.
While able to get runners on base, Treynor couldn't find a weak spot to break across a score. Along with their pitcher twisting up batters, Lo-Ma got a monster night from Marki Bertelsen anchoring down the hot corner. Bertelsen attached herself to five outs on the night and frustrated the Cardinals' bunt game.
"We really have practiced bunt coverage a lot because with a pitcher like Abby, teams are going to play the small ball and they're going to bunt and they're going to try and pull one over on us," said Bertelsen.
With their defense locking things down, Lo-Ma's offense stayed steady and added a score from Hiatt in the fourth inning and their two icing runs in the sixth.
"We just had timely hits," said Coach McHugh. "We got kids on, we love to run the bases. We just started nickel-and-diming. When they fall and you've got kids on base, you'll usually get a score."
The Panthers now face another tough opponent and one they've met before for the Regional Championship in West Monona (29-6). Lo-Ma was able to defeat West Monona in their regular season meeting in a tight 3-1 contest. While there's a lot of buzz surrounding the red-hot Panthers, they're just staying focused on the task at hand.
"Starting this, everybody's 0-0 so everybody's undefeated as far as we're concerned," said Coach McHugh. "We kind of know what we need to focus in on, we've got one day to do it and that's going to be Sunday, and we're going to hit it and we'll be ready for them."
View the full interviews with McHugh, Hiatt, and Bertelsen below.