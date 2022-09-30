(Malvern) -- The Class 8-Player District 9 playoff picture got a little clearer on Friday night thanks to a stingy defensive effort from East Mills.
The Wolverines (4-2, 2-2) stifled Bedford's offense in a 24-18 victory to stay afloat in their quest for a postseason berth.
"We knew coming in that this was the start of our playoffs," co-head coach Claude Lang said. "It was an awesome job by our defense to make big play after big play."
East Mills has grown accustomed to high-scoring affairs and a stellar passing attack, but they went outside their norm on Friday with a frugal defense and effective rushing attack.
The Wolverines stifled Bedford's offense five times inside the 25-yard line, setting the tone for a postseason-like victory.
"We had seven seniors on the field that want to get to the playoffs," senior linebacker Ryan Stortenbecker said. "This was a huge win. We put our heart out there."
Lang says the key was sticking to their defensive philosophy.
"I had schemes we were going to use. When it came down to it, we ran our base defense. It shows how much heart we have and how much time the guys put in."
While the East Mills defense kept Bedford out of the end zone, their offense used three first-half rushing touchdowns from quarterback Zach Thornburg.
Thornburg posted touchdown runs of three, 13 and six to help East Mills race to a 21-6 lead at halftime.
"Their defensive line was good," Thornburg said. "I didn't have as much time to throw the ball, so I knew I had to use my legs. If the play is broken, I can make something happen."
Bedford scored the only touchdown of the second half with a touchdown pass from Conner Nally to Garrison Motsinger to cut the deficit to 21-14 early in the third quarter. Ryan Stortenbecker's 21-yard field goal grew East Mills' lead to 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bedford scored a pair of safeties on an East Mills holding penalty in the end zone and an errant snap on a punt to whittle the deficit to 24-18 in the fourth quarter.
Bedford turned the ball over with just under four minutes left on an interception by Peyton Embree, but a blocked field goal gave the Bulldogs a last-ditch effort.
However, East Mills' defense stayed firm again, stopping the Bulldogs on fourth down in the final minute. The victory was the Wolverines' fourth close game in six tries this season after a tight win over CAM and tough losses to Fremont-Mills and Lenox.
"The more times you're in these situations, the more you can perform well," Lang said.
Thornburg had 66 yards on the ground and added 173 yards in the passing game on just six completions.
"We were efficient when we needed to be," Lang said. "We used the pass to set up the run. Zach was scrambling well and making decisions."
Stortenbecker led East Mills with 91 receiving yards, while Mason Crouse had two catches for 58 yards and Embree added two snags for 24 yards.
Embree, Stortenbecker and Davis McGrew each grabbed interceptions.
Nally paced Bedford's efforts with 100 yards on 14 carries, while Silas Walston added 41 yards on nine hauls. Motsinger caught a touchdown and snagged two interceptions. The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-3) return to action next week against Stanton-Essex.
East Mills is now in a prime position to take the third and final automatic postseason berth out of Class 8-Player District 9. The Wolverines conclude the regular season with East Union next week and Stanton-Essex the week after.
They live by three principles in the East Mills program. They hope those carry over to the next two games.
"Be consistent. Be dominant. Be clutch," Lang said.
Check out the full interviews with Stortenbecker, Thornburg and Coach Lang below.