(Shenandoah) -- Bedford boys basketball avenged one of its three losses this season and moved within one win of the program's first trip to the state tournament in 15 years on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (21-3) downed East Mills (21-4), 44-35, in a low-scoring, defensive-minded Class 1A District 16 final in Shenandoah.
"I'm happy with the kids' effort," Bedford head basketball coach Tanner Peterman said. "They played hard and executed the game plan we put together. I'm really proud of them."
"A lot of excitement," senior guard Tristen Cummings said. "To lead these guys (to a substate final) means a lot."
The Bulldogs honed in on the things they didn't do well in their December 20th loss to East Mills, and those paid dividends Tuesday night.
"We knew we needed to do a better job on the boards," Peterman said. "They hurt us on the board and in transition last time."
Bedford found themselves in an early 7-0 hole before settling down. East Mills took an 11-7 lead into the second, but the Bulldogs outscored them 16-10 in the second quarter to carry a 23-21 edge into the break.
Bedford grew their lead to 28-23 early in the second half, but East Mills ended the third on a 7-0 run to take a 30-28 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs then clamped down defensively and found a groove offensively, outscoring East Mills 16-5 in the final frame to preserve the victory.
"We were trying to get something easy at the rim," Peterman said. "That's what we wanted to focus on. We notoriously hit dry spells where we can't find the bottom of the net. We felt like we had a couple of mismatches."
Cummings capitalized on the mismatches by scoring six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
"I took advantage of my height," Cummings said. "My teammates did a good job getting me the ball when I went down to the post. My teammates trusted me, and my shots were falling. Coach put in a lot of new plays and prepared us well. We slowed the game down and executed."
Junior Silas Walston totaled a team-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
"I was just trying to do what my teammates needed me to do," Walston said. "Whatever I can do to help the team is what I'm going to do."
Sophomore Cal Peterman came close to a double-double despite some early foul trouble. Peterman finished the game with seven points and nine rebounds.
"We knew we needed to keep moving the ball around," Cal Peterman said. "That's what we did."
Conner Nally stuffed the stat sheet with six points and seven rebounds.
Defensively, Bedford held East Mills 26 points below their season-long average of 61.6 points per game. Wolverine star Mason Crouse accounted for 10 points -- eight below his season average.
"They have two or three guys that can score in bunches with (Mason) Crouse, (Braden) West and (Kyler) Williams. We ran a triangle-and-two. Then, when Williams came in, we ran a line-and-three and tried to keep those under control. We knew they were going to get theirs, but we made sure they weren't the main reason we went down."
Crouse finished with a team-high 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the final game of his fantastic career. Jackson Embree added eight points and six rebounds, and Braden West accounted for five points and six rebounds.
The win puts Bedford in a substate final for the first time since 2018. They're searching for the program's first state tournament appearance since 2008. It won't be easy, though, as they face 1A No. 4 West Harrison in Glenwood Saturday evening.
"It's going to take a good effort on the rebounds," Peterman said. "We have a tough task ahead. We'll hit the film hard, come up with a game plan and see what we can execute."
Click below to view full interviews with Cummings, Walston, Cal Peterman and Coach Tanner Peterman.