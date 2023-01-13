(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball has a two-game win streak in the salty Rolling Valley Conference after a pair of stellar defensive performances.
The Crusaders (6-4) opened 2023 with a non-conference loss to IKM-Manning, but have since rebounded with wins over Glidden-Ralston (68-34) and Woodbine (52-49).
Those victories came with an offense continuing to find its way and a defense making life difficult for opposing teams.
"We struggle offensively," Coach Cory Meyer said. "But if we're playing well, it's because we're getting defensive stops. It was a good win for us. We were down nine at halftime. Then we started chipping away. We got some stops and strung some scores together. Our defensive effort was good in the last couple of minutes."
The Crusaders' defense was crisp in their win over Woodbine, containing the Tigers' sophomore star Carter Gruver to just nine points thanks to some lockdown defense from senior Lance Clayburg.
"Lance did a good job," Meyer said. "(Gruver) lives in the lane. We don't give up a lot of easy two-point shots. We take pride in getting defensive stops and playing one possession at a time. If you make a team earn it every trip, you'll really have a chance late."
Clayburg leads the Coon Rapids-Bayard defense with 8.1 rebounds per game, and freshman Cal Heydon accounts for 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
Heydon also leads an offense still figuring itself out after losing the top two scorers from last year's team. The freshman averages 18.6 points per game and shoots 45.7% from deep. Clayburg adds 14.5 points per contest, and Cade Behrens contributes 10.8 points per outing.
"We lost four of our five starters (from last year)," Meyer said. "Early, it was about figuring out how we could get the ball to Lance. Over the last couple of weeks, Cal and Cade have done a nice job offensively. I think (Behrens) struggled with confidence, but he's got his rhythm back. It hasn't been pretty at times, but we're starting to build some strength."
The Crusaders are back at it on Monday when they face 1A No. 8 West Harrison. They also have a rematch with Woodbine next Friday. They'll also have a chance to avenge previous RVC losses when they face Exira-EHK (January 24th) and CAM (January 31st).
"Build on the things we struggled with early on," Meyer said. "I know it comes down to learning how to play with each other. We have a gauntlet of a schedule coming up. We have to build on the last couple of wins."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Meyer.