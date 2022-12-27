(Hopkins) -- North Nodaway girls basketball has a 6-3 record behind an experienced squad hanging its hat on defense.
The Mustangs have wins over North Harrison, Northeast Nodaway, DeKalb, Bedford, Ridgeway and Stewartsville-Osborn.
"We're feeling good about the wins under our belt," Coach Sami Jackson said. "But we're going to get more competition as the new year starts."
Coach Jackson has three seniors and four juniors on her roster. That experience has paid dividends early in the season.
"We're a veteran team," she said. "You can tell these girls have played together for a long time."
Senior Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon lead North Nodaway's lineup.
"They're playing their best games right now," Jackson said. "They're having fun. When they have fun, we seem to see success."
Cline and Herndon are an ideal 1-2 punch for the Mustangs.
"She (Cline) is really good at stepping up when needed and creating for everybody else," Jackson said. "She knows when Lauren is on and how to make her successful. I think she (Cline) has more fun when her teammates are successful. That's fun to see."
Senior Ellaina Renfro has been a force on the defensive end while continuing to grow her offensive skills. Angeline Parker adds to the lineup, and Jackson likes what she's seen from some of the younger pieces on her roster.
"Seeing the young player learn the way and develop is a lot of fun," Jackson said. "We're going to see a lot of that as the year goes on."
The Mustangs have held opponents to 31.7 points per game this season. Five of their six wins have come while holding opponents to 35 points or less.
"We've always tried to take pride in our defense," Jackson said. "When Jacquelyn and Lauren make stands on defense, that shows how important it is. We've adjusted how we play defense. We're not as guard-heavy as we've been in the past. We have to slow them down to our pace. If we keep doing that, the low scores will keep coming."
The defense is up to par, but Coach Jackson hopes the offense can make strides.
"We have to find scoring outside Jacquelyn and Lauren," she said. "Getting into the gym and getting comfortable is what we're doing right now. If we can do that, we'll do really well."
North Nodaway returns on Tuesday against Rock Port, followed by a tilt with DeKalb and a trip to the Stanberry Tournament.
"Stay competitive," Jackson said. "That first week, we have some good games to get our motor back going. The Stanberry Tournament is competitive. If we are competitive, that will say a lot. If we can be confident, aggressive and competitive, we'll be OK."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jackson.