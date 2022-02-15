(Elk Horn) -- The Exira-EHK girls used second-half defensive changes and a monster third quarter to scoot past Sidney in a Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Class 1A No. 5 Spartans took Sidney's best punch but prevailed for a 54-40 victory.
"Credit to how Sidney played," said Exira-EHK Coach Tom Petersen. "The girls battled. We didn't shoot the ball well. We had a lot of open looks, but when shots don't fall, you can control what you do on the defensive side, and our girls did that."
"It means a lot to go on," said senior Mollie Rasmussen. "I love playing with these girls. To keep going is a lot of fun."
Rasmussen's offensive production is a reason her team is moving on, as she finished the night with 16 points.
"At first, none of our shots were falling," she said. "We just did everything we could to make shots."
Rasmussen buried three 3-pointers and benefitted from Quinn Grubbs' nifty moves at point guard. Grubbs also finished the contest with 16 points, burying two triples in the process.
"For me, it starts with attacking," Grubbs said. "I usually try to attack and create shots for my teammates. It carried onto the other players, so they were attacking, and it allowed me to get more shots up like I like to do. It allowed us to play our game when we got settled in."
Sidney devoted most of their attention to Macy Emgarten, the Spartans' season-leading scorer, forcing big nights from Rasmussen and Grubbs.
"They were moving more," Petersen said. "I thought we attacked the basket better, and that created some opportunities."
Exira-EHK (20-1) took a 26-23 lead into halftime. The Spartans made the most of their locker-room adjustments and opened the half with a 6-0 run, followed by 7-0 run to end the third quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach.
While the offense got into a rhythm, it came because their defense sped up Sidney's offense and never let the Cowgirls get comfortable in the third quarter.
"We were letting them dictate everything they wanted to do," Petersen said. "That's uncharacteristic of us, but hats off to our kids. They found a way while not playing our best basketball. I'm just happy to advance."
"The defense always leads into offense," Grubbs echoed. "And we picked up our defense and started to play with more fire."
Emgarten fought through Sidney's defense for 12 points while Shay Burmeister scored seven points and played stingy defense, drawing the assignment of guarding Sidney's leading scorer, Avery Dowling. Burmeister held Dowling to just three points on the night.
Junior Kaden Payne led Sidney's offense with 12 points, while Makenna Laumann and Chay Ward dropped nine and eight points, respectively, in their final games. Ward, Laumann, Harley Spurlock and Sheridyn Oswald are a part of a Sidney senior class that ended the season at 14-9.
With the win, Exira-EHK is two wins away from the sixth state tournament trip in program history. The Spartans can move a step closer on Friday if they get past East Mills in a regional semifinal on KMA 960. The Wolverines were a 49-39 victor over Lenox on Tuesday night.
"We have to play better team basketball," Coach Petersen said. "We have to play to our strengths, and that's getting out and running the floor. I'm more concerned about our own kids and the things we can do to make sure we are ready for Friday."
Click below to view the full interviews with Rasmussen, Grubbs and Coach Petersen.