(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys basketball team has leaned on some defensive tweaks and a balanced offense on their way to a 6-1 start.
The Monarchs have wins over MVAOCOU, Storm Lake, Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood, OABCIG and Clarinda, while their lone loss is to undefeated and state-ranked Harlan.
"Going into the season, we knew we had some experience," Coach Derek Fink said. "But for the most part, the makeup of our team is new faces. We are trying to figure out what we've done well and what we need to do to elevate our program."
The number one priority for the Monarchs has been on defense, where they've held opponents to 51.2 points per game.
"We've always tried to create pressure in different ways," Fink said. "At times over the years, we've used full-court pressure. This year, we went into our half-court. We try to get out and guard more because we have a group that can guard. Playing defense at the high school level is never easy, but credit to this group for buying in. I think it's been part of our early-season success."
The Monarchs' offense averages 60.9 points per game and shoots 45.1% from the field. They have three scorers averaging double figures: Carson Seuntjens (14.6 PPG), Aiden Schuttinga (11.7 PPG) and Luke Wiebers (11.1 PPG).
"We knew we had offensive talent and could probably score in different ways," Fink said. "We have a three-headed monster. Our ability to share the basketball has taken the pressure off those guys. If you only have one or two guys, teams can throw junk defenses at you."
The Monarchs currently sit at 3-1 in Hawkeye Ten Conference play and look to notch one more win in the 2021 calendar year when they trek to Red Oak on Tuesday.
The Tigers (3-3) have found some success early this season.
"Last year, I was impressed with the stuff they ran and the things they did," Fink said. "In my mind, I knew this would be one of the better Red Oak teams we've seen. They played Harlan as tough as anybody in our league. Red Oak deserves our full attention."
The bout with Red Oak will be their final until January 4th, when they return to action against Kuemper Catholic.
"We'll refine and maybe self-scout a little bit," he said. "We have a short turnaround. We want to feel good going into the break and get a lot better."
Check out the full interview with Coach Fink below.