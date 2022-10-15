(Mount Ayr) -- It was gritty, but clutch plays in all three phases of the game led Mount Ayr to an eventual 33-14 win over Southwest Valley.
The Raiders (7-1, 5-1) have secured a second-place finish in Class A District 7 play after riding out a hard-fought win and overcoming five turnovers against the Timberwolves (6-2, 4-2) Friday.
"I think it says a lot about our kids because we've been really focusing since Avoca on our emotional toughness and mental toughness," Mount Ayr Head Coach Ryan Victor told KMA Sports. "I don't think I've ever coached a team where we won and had five turnovers. It says that they're bought into what we're doing, what we're selling, and that that there's some tough dudes out there."
The game didn't get off to the smoothest start for the Raiders as they would cough up the football on the opening kickoff, and Southwest Valley capitalized with a 10-play, 27-yard drive capped off by quarterback Evan Timmerman finding Marshall Knapp at the goal line.
However, special teams would come up big with a blocked extra point, and senior running back Braydon Pierson then continued to steal the momentum with a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"I knew we needed something really big to get up and going again, and if felt really good," said Pierson.
That would be just the start for Pierson's "hat trick" night, including a two-yard rushing touchdown and a nearly 60-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.
"He's a tough kid, he battles for us and takes a lot of beatings -- he does a good job," said Victor. "The nice thing about Braydon is he's willing to share the love with the other guys and that's what makes him great and makes us great."
"I was kind of a dog out there," said Pierson. "I really enjoyed it and I just love to play -- it's what I do."
Pierson would wrap up the night with 98 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards, along with his three touchdowns.
However, the Raiders offense would face its fair share of adversity Friday night. They had four first-half turnovers, including the kickoff fumble, a muffed punt, an interception, and a significant turnover on downs on a monster 13-play, nearly 70-yard drive to end the first half stalled by three straight offensive penalties.
"You know they're 6-1 and this is a battle for 2nd and 3rd -- that's a playoff football team over there -- and that's what we preached to them all week," said Victor. "For them to be able to respond to that adversity says a lot about them as young men, because adversity reveals character it doesn't build it, and they did exactly what they should have done."
However, Mount Ayr would create its fair share of turnovers, including an Isaac Currin fumble that freshman Tate Dugan scooped up and scored for the Raiders' second touchdown of the game, making it 14-6.
But the defense was the name of the game in the second half. The first five drives for Southwest Valley resulted in three straight punts, a pick-six, and a turnover on downs primarily due to a phenomenal push upfront from the likes of seniors Jaydon Knight and James Shiflett and juniors Dalton Barnes and Matt Larson.
"We work as a unit out there," said Knight. "We just build our stonewall at our spot and we come together to form a huge wall and it works well."
The Raiders racked up at least eight tackles for loss on the night, including three apiece from Knight and Larson.
"[Knight's] our heartbeat, he's our lighting bolt, he's the one that gets us going, and there's probably not too many people in the state that play this game as hard as he does," said Victor.
Meanwhile, offensively in the second half, after a turnover on downs on their first drive, the Raiders would mount five and eight-play touchdown drives, including Pierson's two-yard score and a 19-yard touchdown from Knight out of the backfield.
"Anybody can run the ball on our team behind our line," said Knight. "Everybody's been hating on them all year, but they do just fine. We get the touches and make the most of it."
Knight finished the night with four receptions for 42 yards, eight carries for 65 yards, and a rushing touchdown. The Raiders also received an efficient night from quarterback Jaixen Frost who went 8/10 for 66 yards and just one pick, along with seven carries for 91 yards, and he also showed off the athleticism and awareness on his first run of the night after getting hit low and flipping over a defender before picking up an extra five yards. Senior Drew Ehlen also snagged an interception ending a drive that started in excellent field position for the Timberwolves while up 14-6.
With the win, the Raiders claim the chance to host a first-round playoff game next week and now have the momentum of a four-game win streak. The Raiders have now only given up an average of six points per game during that stretch.
"[The defensive line] have taken the coaching we've given them and ran with it and it's allowed our inside linebackers to be play makers," said Victor. "So we have to give a lot of credit to those guys up front."
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves settle into the third seed in the district, and both teams now await their pairings for next week's matchups. You can check out the video interviews with Knight, Pierson, and Coach Victor below: