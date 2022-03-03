(Wellman) -- The Mid-Prairie boys basketball team enters the Class 2A State Tournament unbeaten and under the guidance of Denison-Schleswig alum Daren Lambert.
The Golden Hawks clinched their state tournament berth with a dominant 74-43 win over Northeast Goose Lake for their eighth trip in program history, but first since 2010.
"We are excited to be back," Lambert said. "It's been a while for Mid-Prairie. We've had a storied tradition, but a few years since we've been back."
Mid-Prairie (24-0) liked their chances of qualifying last year but lost in a district final to Camanche but returned five of their top six scorers from that team. Their returning talent led to high expectations this season.
"This team had high expectations for themselves," Lambert said. "We knew we were returning about 95% of our roster. The message was that we were going to work hard in the offseason and be ready to go."
Coach Lambert's team rolled through the regular season and posted an undefeated record in the rigorous River Valley Conference.
"We knew after Christmas break that we were a team that could go out and do some big things," Lambert said. "We are playing with a lot of confident guys. Credit to those guys and the work they've put in."
Junior Carter Harmsen -- a third-team All-State choice -- paces Mid-Prairie's offense. The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
"He's a dynamic athlete," Lambert said. "He can make outside shots, get to the rim and rebounds. He gives us a lot of different works."
The Golden Hawks are a balanced and senior-laden bunch. Ethan Kos (10.3 PPG) and Jackson Pennington (9.0 PPG) complement Harmsen for a salty senior trio, while Alex Bean (8.1 PPG) and Will Cavanagh (7.9 PPG) also contribute.
"They feed off each other," Lambert said. "The dynamic of having so many options makes it difficult for teams to just focus on Carter."
Mid-Prairie drew the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A State Tournament and gets a familiar foe in their state quarterfinal -- Monticello.
The River Hawks beat the Panthers (21-3), 65-50 in their River Valley Conference regular-season clash on February 11th.
Monticello's two-headed monster of Tate Petersen (19.2 PPG) and Preston Ries (18.5 PPG) caught Coach Lambert's attention.
"We know a lot about them, but they know a lot about us," he said. "They have two dynamic basketball players. The thing that gave us success the first time was that we controlled the tempo.”
“We like to get up and down, and they are more of a half-court style. It's going to come down to who can control the pace of play. At this point, we are who we are. We think what we do is dynamic and special. We just have to make sure we play Mid-Prairie basketball."
Monticello/Mid-Prairie is a 10:30 tip on Tuesday morning.