(Council Bluffs) -- Denison alum Ricky Torres was in his hometown and helping to guide one of the Monarchs’ best eras of basketball. However, a passion to be a head coach has him on his way to Lewis Central to lead the Titans basketball program.
As first reported by KMA Sports in April, Torres – an assistant with Denison-Schleswig the past six years – will take over the Lewis Central program after the retirement of long-time coach Dan Miller.
“I’d been in communications with (Denison coach Derek Fink) for a while now,” Torres told KMA Sports. “He always knew one of my passions was to become a head coach. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the success we’ve had at Denison, but it was one of those things where I wanted to purse my passion of being a head coach.”
Torres was the lead assistant for a Monarchs program that had advanced to a substate final in three of the past four seasons. With plenty of talent returning from the latest group to advance one step from state, it was hardly an easy decision to pursue the Titans job.
“The decision was tough,” Torres said. “The program is in a really, really great spot. Denison has a special place in my heart from my playing days, and I’m very grateful for the learning experiences that I’ve had at Denison. Like I said, (a head coaching position) is something I wanted to pursue, and I’m thankful for Lewis Central taking a chance on me.”
Torres was an all-state standout for the Monarchs during his time in high school before advancing to Briar Cliff, where he played for a successful Chargers program in Sioux City.
“That was something that really inspired me in coaching,” Torres said. “Seeing a different side of the game. The analytics, the statistics and the reasons why you play this offense or defense. That was something that really helped me grow as a coach.”
Lewis Central was 13-8 this past season in their first year back in Class 3A. They’ve won at least 10 games every year since 2013-14. Torres hopes he can continue the success and take it to another level with player development as a theme.
“I want to give the kids the best opportunity to follow a passion,” Torres said. “I felt like player development was one of my strong suits at Denison.”
Torres says he hopes to allow for plenty of creativity on offense and continue Miller’s defensive philosophy.
“The college game is more freelance, where you’re reading and reacting to the defense,” he said. “I’m going to try to instill the tools there to read and react and just play. Defensively, I love what Coach Miller already had with the program. They’re a tough-nosed, physical defensive team. They kept the ball to the side, and it’s a lot of concepts I’ll carry over, for sure.”
Listen to much more with Torres from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.