(Denison) -- After going .500 through the non-district schedule, Denison-Schleswig (2-2) will kick off district play Friday against Spencer (3-1).
The Monarchs dominated CB Thomas Jefferson (0-5) start to finish last week en route to a 41-0 victory.
“We played a good game against a dynamic team in TJ,” Denison head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya said. “We got our offense moving and defensively we played well, but there’s still a lot of things to improve on and work on.”
The offense was led by junior quarterback Luke Wiebers, who completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Jaxson Hildebrand paced Denison with 107 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
“The offense performed well,” Cotton-Moya said. “Luke had a great night, Jaxson had a great night and we got to throw the ball around, got to see what some extra guys could do and got to move some guys into different positions as well.”
While the offense moved the ball at will, the defense shined, keeping TJ off the scoreboard for the entire game.
“Defensively it’s always good to get a shutout,” Cotton-Moya said. “We love to get shutouts, force turnovers and put our offense in good position.”
The blowout victory over TJ was the latest installment in what has been a roller coaster of a season for the Monarchs so far. Both of Denison’s wins have been by a double-digit margin, as have both of its losses.
“The biggest thing we’re focused on now is consistency,” Cotton-Moya said. “I think that’s exactly what we’re doing at practice and the things we do there to help us get over that hump.:
The Monarchs will look to string two wins together for the first time in the 2022 campaign when they take on Spencer in a district showdown.
Like Denison, Spencer is fresh off a blowout victory in the form of a 29-7 rout of Sioux Center.
“Spencer is a tough team,” Cotton-Moya said. “They’re always big up front. You can tell they’re well-coached, well-disciplined and they have some great athletes in the backfield.”
Those athletes include running back Adrian Carillo and quarterback Riley Dewitt, who have combined for over 800 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through the first four games of the season.
“[Spencer’s] offense is really good and they can hurt you at any moment with any player,” Cotton-Moya said. “Carillo is a really good player and he can hurt you in so many different ways. He’s a physical, brute athlete. Our guys know they have a big task this week. We’re preaching to our kids that they have to be physical, be disciplined and we have to tackle. We have to make the tackle once we get to it.”
Getting off to a good start in district competition is always vital to a team’s success, and Denison looks to take advantage of that with a road win this week.
“We’re looking forward to a tough game with [Spencer] on Friday,” Cotton-Moya said. “Their offense is amazing, so we’re gonna see what we can find to slow them down.”
Spencer hosts Denison-Schleswig Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Cotton-Moya below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.