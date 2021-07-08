(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig softball team listened to Coach Kevin Dau's emphasis on a complete game, and the reward was a dominant 14-0 win over Lewis Central on Thursday night.
The victory gave the Monarchs a 2-1 edge in the season series of Lewis Central and set up a date with Hawkeye Ten foe Harlan in a Class 4A Region 2 Semifinal on Saturday night.
"I always talk about the three phases of the game," Coach Dau said. "We kept it clean on the defensive end and hit the ball as well tonight as we did all year. It was a very nice performance by our girls."
"It was a big emphasis," junior Kira Langenfeld said about her team's desire for a well-rounded effort in Thursday's Class 4A Regional First Round bout.
Langenfeld aided her team's dominance in a big way -- tallying a three-run homer in the first inning to put the Lady Monarchs on the board. The dinger was Langenfeld's seventh of the season. She now has more home runs than doubles or triples this year (six).
"I had my dad's words in my head," she said about the blast. "Just hit the ball, don't think, take your hands to it and drive it. I practiced throughout winter and had a lot of time in the cages. I fixed my swing, and that helped tremendously."
While Langenfeld sparked the offense, pitcher Claire Leinen stymied Lewis Central's offense -- led by reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Leinen fanned three batters and allowed only two hits in the four-inning victory.
The freshmen hurler constantly spotted the upper portion of the zone, prompting LC batters to chase, which led to multiple groundouts, including a trio to second baseman Teryn Fink in a four-pitch fourth inning.
"I just went with it," Leinen said about her approach. "All hitters are different, but I went with my curve and drop."
"She was good," Dau said. "She's done a great job as a freshman. She got hitters off stride, threw some different pitches and did a wonderful job for us tonight."
The Lady Monarchs followed Langenfeld's first-inning homer with a methodical, four-run second inning. They were held scoreless in the third inning but made up for it in the fourth with seven runs to secure the victory. Fittingly, the game ended with Denison's second three-run homer of the night, this time a shot from Emma Mendenhall -- their No. 9 hitter.
Every Monarch batter reached base at least once while eight players accounted for their 12 hits.
"Our 7-8-9 hitters have really contributed and been a catalyst a lot," Dau said. "It's not anything new, but it's exciting. I know we hit the ball hard and played well tonight. It's a tribute to our kids."
Leinen, Paige Kastner and Kennedy Marten tallied two hits each. Marten drove in two runs on a pair of singles while Leinen and Kastner recorded doubles. Leinen also plated a run. Marten and Teryn Fink drove in two runs, and Langfenfeld scored three times in Denison's offensive field day.
Lewis Central's two hits came from the bats of Maddie Howard and Taylor Elam -- both of whom played their final game for LC, alongside Bach and Paige Rodewald. The Titans' season ends at 18-16.
Denison (20-14) hopes to continue their offensive brilliance on Saturday against Harlan, who beat them twice this season, 11-3 and 11-1.
"We can't worry about the other team," Dau said. "If we perform like we did tonight with good pitching, hitting and defense, we can compete with anyone. If we keep this energy, we can give Harlan a run for their money, but it's going to be a tough challenge for us."
Click below to hear full interviews with Langenfeld, Leinen and Coach Dau.