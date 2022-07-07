Denison) -- After a year of new faces in the lineup, the Denison-Schleswig baseball team is ready to attack Class 3A postseason action.
The Monarchs come into Friday's Class 3A Substate 8 opener against Creston with a 10-20 record after a 6-14 showing in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Despite their bumps throughout the year, head coach Travis Wessel likes the trajectory of his team.
"We're feeling pretty confident," he said. "When you graduate the seniors we had last year, you know you're going in with some inexperience. But as time goes on, the inexperience goes away. The kids have done a great job of getting after it and doing what's asked of them. We feel we've been battle-tested. We just need to execute and see what happens."
The Monarchs were 18-12 in 2021 but entered 2022 without five of their top six hitters from last year's squad.
"This group always has the backs of other guys," Wessel said. "We play hard. Our record doesn't look appealing, but we're a play or an at-bat here or there from that record being totally different. We are at least giving ourselves chances."
Denison's offense hits .210 and averages 5.6 runs per game. While the batting average likely isn't ideal, the Monarch batters have shown a keen eye with 158 walks, the 10th most in Class 3A and second in the Hawkeye Ten.
"We've had base runners," Wessel said. "Our averages are deceiving. We're giving our hitters chances to get on. We've learned situations and had more experience, so they're getting the job done."
Senior Trey Brotherton paces the Monarchs' lineup (.347/.524/.560, 14 RBI) from three-hole while Wyatt Johnson (.292/.460/.333, 5 RBI) and Harrison Dahm (.254/.384/.282, 11 RBI) have complemented Brotherton's production.
Jaxon Wessel, Jake Fink, Devin Fink, Ty Fink, Hunter Emery and Lance Arkfeld have also been staples in the lineup.
Wessel has been the Monarchs' ace on the mound with a 2.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings. Emery (38 IP, 3.50 ERA, 33 K) and Brotherton (31 IP, 5.87 ERA, 22 K) complete the Monarchs' rotation. Jake Fink has tossed 17 innings with a 2.83 ERA and 17 strikeouts in three starts and five appearances.
"To get through the conference we have, pitching depth is important," Coach Wessel said. "We have three pretty comparable guys. They want the ball any time I ask them. They have a bulldog mentality."
Coach Wessel hopes his team carries the "bulldog mentality" into Friday's 3A substate opener with Creston. Creston and Denison-Schleswig met twice in the regular season, with Creston sweeping the doubleheader -- 13-10 and 7-1 -- on June 30th.
The Panthers maneuvered through the regular season with a 13-15 record and 12-8 outing in the Hawkeye Ten.
"They (Creston) like to run," Wessel said. "They're a well-coached team. It's going to be a challenge. We have to go down there and get after it."
Creston's defense has been one of the stingiest in the Hawkeye Ten, ranking in the top three in hits allowed (third with 221), runs allowed (third with 190) and total earned runs allowed (third with 152).
"We have to limit our strikeouts and put the ball in play," Coach Wessel said. "If we can do that, I like our chances."
Check out the full interview with Coach Wessel below.