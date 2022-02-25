(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig bowling made quite the statement in Waterloo early this week.
The Monarchs brought both their girls and boys teams to the state tournament and both finished within the top four, including a state championship for the boys.
While the state championship-clinching moment was the obvious highlight of the week, the Monarchs proved early they were there to win the big crown while finishing with a 300 in the preliminary round.
“That 300 was very exciting for the boys,” Coach Shelby Brawner told KMA Sports. “Those boys have been trying to get a 300 all year, and for it to happen at state was something else.”
Brawner says her team used the 15 Baker series in the preliminary round to figure out the lanes. The Monarchs averaged just over 199 pins in those 15 games and came out with the No. 6 seed in the 2A boys bracket.
“When we went into the bracket, we were talking about and compared it to March Madness,” Brawner said. “There are upsets all the time, and we need to be that upset.”
Denison-Schleswig quickly picked up wins over Ottumwa in the 3/6 matchup with a 226 and 225. They came down to 193 in the third game to take their first loss, but they answered with a 216 to win the best-of-five series and advanced on to the semifinals.
In the semifinal round, the Monarchs struggled through the first game against North Scott, falling 225-182. However, they answered the loss with a 233, a 237 and a 222 in a trio of wins to move into the championship matchup with Oskaloosa.
The championship proved to be a mismatch with Coach Brawner’s team picking up three consecutive wins, 200-157, 186-177 and 195-161.
“It really didn’t hit until the end there,” Brawner said. “The lanes were breaking down a little bit, things were changing and you could see both us and Oskaloosa struggling a little bit more than in the first two bracket (matches). That played big in those scores in that last game, and it came down to spares, really. Who could pick up their spares and not leave any open.”
The state champion Monarchs were made up of seniors Trey Brotherton, Harrison Dahm, Blake Polzin and Kyle Segebart and juniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart. While the boys were winning the state title, the girls were also performing well with a preliminary-round average of just over 171.
After advancing past Fort Dodge in the quarterfinal round, the Monarchs dropped the semifinal to eventual stat champion Lewis Central in straight games before falling to Western Dubuque in the third-place match.
“The girls did really well,” Brawner added. “The games they were throwing were incredible. They had one of their higher (averages) for the season, and we went into the brackets with a lot of confidence. They really did try hard to get that third-place, but you can’t be too upset with fourth.”
