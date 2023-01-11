(Denison) -- Both girls and boys bowling teams at Denison-Schleswig are rolling along in the 2022-23 season with high hopes for the latter half of the schedule.
“The season started off really strong for both teams,” Denison bowling head coach Shelby Brawner said. “We’ve had some hiccups along the road with trying to find our groove and with things outside of our control that are happening. We’re just trying to find that rhythm right now and I’m hoping it can really fall into place this second half of the season.”
The Denison girls hold a record of 3-1 on the season, which is thanks in part to the stellar performances from the Musgrave sisters, Brianna and Brittany, who are first and second in total pins for the Monarchs.
“Those [Musgrave] girls have a dedication like none other,” Brawner said. “They are down at the bowling alley all the time, whether it’s at practice or Saturday morning youth league or just for fun. They’re always trying to work on getting better and they really take the coaching into consideration. They take those little tips we give them and put it to use.”
For the boys, a veteran group of upperclassmen is maintaining Denison’s status as the team to beat in Western Iowa.
The defending state champions have a record of 4-1 through the first half of the schedule and are starting to hit their stride as the season progresses.
“We did lose quite a few members on the team this year, but they’re still a strong team because of the boys that have come up to replace those seniors that graduated last year,” Brawner said. “They’re at the bowling alley all the time, watching other people all the time, taking notes on the different styles of bowling.
Junior Jake Fink leads the charge for the boys with 2,025 pins through five meets, while seniors Christian Schmadeke (1,920 TP) and Logan Segebart (1,873 TP) follow closely behind.
The abundance of good bowlers makes for fierce competition amongst the Monarch teammates.
“We’ve got seven competitive bowlers for those varsity spots, so their battle is having the rotation of who’s in those top six spots every week,” Brawner said. It’s nice having those strong bowlers and knowing that there’s always gonna be somewhere there to help you out along the way.”
Even with the impressive records thus far, as the regular season winds down and the postseason approaches, both the girls and boys Denison bowling teams know there is always room for improvement.
“We’ve always got our number goals that we’re shooting for,” Brawner said. “But, skill-wise, we really need to be working on our spare shooting. We’ve stumbled upon some lanes that can really be a doozy for us, so we need to be able to have those spares solid for when we’re struggling to get strikes and find our spots. We also need to practice on different lane conditions to work on reading a lane, figuring out oil patterns and things like that. If we have those things down and really figure that out over the next few weeks, that’s really gonna set us up for some success in the postseason.”
The postseason is a place where Denison bowling has grown accustomed to success, considering the boys were state champions a year ago and the girls placed third at the state tournament in 2021-22.
“I think both teams have a shot [to go to state],” Brawner said. “Individually, I think we’ll have a good shot this year as well. I would really love to see [both teams] make it again. That would be really exciting, especially because we’ve got some new kids on the team, so just having that experience for them would be great.”
Both Denison’s girls and boys bowling squads will be back in action Thursday for a home date with St. Albert.
Click below to hear the full interview with Brawner from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.