(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team has turned their season around after a tough start.
The Monarchs sit at 5-2 after an 0-2 start.
Their latest win on their five-game tear was a 1-0 double-overtime win over rival Harlan.
"It took everybody on that field to win," Denison-Schleswig head coach Nate Desy said. "Things weren't going our way throughout regulation. It got frustrating, but they came together and stayed in it. Hats off to our players. It was definitely a huge team win (Monday)."
The season started with losses to Sioux City East and Tri-Center. The Monarchs added wins over Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Creston and St. Albert to their resume, along with Monday's overtime victory.
"We tested our underclassmen in the first two games," Desy said. "It was a good opportunity for our young guys to learn. We've had some young guys continue to grow and progress. They've understood that each team is a learning lesson."
Coach Desy has a relatively young squad on his hands this year. Only three seniors are frequent starters. Sophomore Jackson Saravia leads the offense with seven goals. Jesus Espinoza (5), Carlos Zamago (4), Richard Gonzalez (3), Jesus Hernandez (2), Angel Jimenez (2), Alexander Garcia (1), Jesse Velasquez (1) and Juan Tercero (1) have also found the back of the net. Hernandez leads the team in assists with four, while Tercero has added three helpers.
"It's a team effort across the roster," Desy said. "These kids love the game. They play it 365 days a year. They need to have fun but need to make it simple."
The Monarchs' defense, led by sophomore goalie Sebastian Contreras, has allowed only six goals this year. They've shut out their opponents in each of their last five wins.
"Our defense was a huge question going into this season," Desy said. "We've grown. That's a fundamental piece to where our team goes. Our defense needs to be on point."
The Monarchs are playing well, but Desy feels their best soccer might still be ahead of them.
"There's a lot of room for improvement," Desy said. "I think we are playing pretty good soccer. We're where we need to be, but we have improvements to make."
Denison-Schleswig returns to action Saturday at Storm Lake. They also face Kuemper Catholic (Monday), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (May 4th), Missouri Valley (May 8th), Glenwood (May 9th) and Atlantic (May 12th).
"Each game gets more competitive," Desy said. "We have to make things simple and not force things."
