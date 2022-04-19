(Denison) -- Mother Nature has made it difficult, but the Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team is off to a strong start.
"I think it's been a pretty good start," said Coach Aaron Ratliff. "The weather has made practice hard, but we were fortunate to get into a tournament in Boone last week. We used that as a practice and worked out some of the rust. It has been a short season, but we'll work through that."
The Monarchs currently have dual wins over Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan and Cherokee this season. Coach Ratliff's team returned five of last year's seven contributors to their substate qualifying team.
"I knew we were going to have a good year," Ratliff said. "That's what has made the weather so frustrating. We were really looking forward to this year."
Senior Colin Reis spearheads the Monarchs' lineup. Reis is a two-time state medalist in doubles action and was last year's Hawkeye Ten No. 1 singles runner-up. He has started his senior season on the right foot with a 5-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in the KMAland Tennis Power Rankings.
"His older brother played tennis for me as a senior, and he got interested in tennis that way," Ratliff said. "When he was younger, he played in individual tournaments around the state, so he's had a lot of practice. I think he could place in the top four in tennis or doubles. He's a strong player and hits the ball awful darn hard."
Junior Carson Seuntjens has emerged as the No. 2 singles player in the lineup. He came into the tennis season fresh off a breakoff basketball campaign and has impressed his coach.
"I love having basketball players on the tennis team," Ratliff said. "They are athletic and cover a lot of ground. He's looking good."
Harrison Dahm partnered with Reis to win a state medal in doubles play last year and has been the No. 3 for the Monarchs this season.
Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson, Blaine Brodsky and Gavin Hipnar have also been in the lineup for the Monarchs this season.
Like many other coaches, Ratliff hopes the weather turns a corner soon and allows his team to get busy on the tennis courts. Their next scheduled contest comes Tuesday against Atlantic. A crucial conference match with St. Albert awaits them on Monday, followed by the Hawkeye Ten Tournament in Red Oak on May 2nd.
"We have to stay healthy," Ratliff said. "I'd like to see us compete down the line. Hopefully, that helps us out."
When it comes to goals, the Monarchs are aiming high.
"Our goal is to make the state team championship," Ratliff said. "Hopefully, we can do it."
Check out the full interview with Coach Ratliff below.