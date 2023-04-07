(Denison) -- Coming off two straight Hawkeye Ten championships, the Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team is off to another hot start in the 2023 season.
The Monarchs kicked off the schedule with dominant wins over Cherokee Washington, Harlan and Storm Lake to move to 3-0 on the year.
“I lost a couple superstars last year, but I was fortunate enough to get five of our top seven back,” Denison-Schleswig boys tennis head coach Aaron Ratliff said. “We’re still pretty good, we’re just gonna have to play hard to keep up with the success we’ve been having lately.”
Dension boasts an experienced squad, with five upperclassmen serving as the team’s top five players.
“It’s nice having that many players back,” Ratliff said. “Experience really plays a role in a lot of these matches, so it’s nice. We’re not as deep as we’ve been in past seasons, but our top players can compete with pretty much anybody, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Carson Seuntjens leads the way in the top spot for the Monarchs and has dominated through the early stages of his senior season, winning 30 of his first 35 games in three matches.
“[Seuntjens] is incredible,” Ratliff said. “He played No. 2 for me all last year and he didn't lose a singles match and he played No. 3 the year before that and I think he only lost one singles match, so his singles record is incredible. He’s an awfully strong player and he’s gonna be tough for anybody to handle in the conference this year.”
Other key contributors for Denison include Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson, Gavin Hipnar and Blaine Brodsky, all of whom have yet to lose a single set thus far.
“It’s nice that we started successfully… but we’re getting into the meat of the season now,” Ratliff said. “We’re really gonna have to step it up a notch in these next couple weeks.”
As the season rolls on and the competition gets stiffer, Denison looks to embrace the challenge of playing some of the top teams in the state throughout the regular season.
“[Good competition] helps for district seeding and conference seeding,” Ratliff said. “Knowing you’ve played some really strong opponents and that can help you with getting seeds in tournaments later on. It’d be nice to go through the whole season unblemished, but we’re gonna have some matches that really push us and hopefully we respond well to those.”
As two-time defending conference champions, the Monarchs look forward to another season in contention with the league’s best.
“[The Hawkeye Ten] is tough,” Ratliff said. “A lot of the schools in the conference are returning most of their players from last year, similar to us, so we know how difficult it’s gonna be. Lewis Central and Glenwood look fantastic and Kuemper and Shenandoah always have tough teams. It’s gonna be a pretty competitive conference this year.”
Even with abundant potential to make noise in the postseason again, the Monarchs will look to remain focused on the task at hand as the season progresses.
“It is hard to win our conference,” Ratliff said. “It’d be wonderful to win it again, but we’re really gonna have to play well. It’s gonna be one match at a time for us, because there’s no more easy matches.”
Denison-Schleswig returns to the tennis court for a road date with Sioux City East Tuesday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Ratliff from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.