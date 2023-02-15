(Denison) -- An injury-laden season for Denison-Schleswig now gives way to the postseason, as the Monarchs gear up for regional action.
Denison-Schleswig (3-17) suffered season-ending injuries to four players in its rotation throughout the season.
“We kind of knew coming into this year that it was going to be a struggle at times, and over the last month we’ve had a rash of injuries,” Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich. “This is my 15th year here and I’ve never really experienced the amount of injuries that we’ve had. We’ve had two broken noses, a broken elbow and a broken knee, and it’s kind of to our key players. Here late in the year, we’re just trying to piece things together and get kids caught up on some new places they have to play.”
Statistically, the biggest loss for Denison is Kiana Schultz, who led the team in virtually every category before suffering a broken nose and a concussion in Friday’s regular season finale against Glenwood.
Schultz averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her junior campaign.
“[Schultz has done a lot of really good things,” Mich said. “She’s always been a good shooter, but this year she increased her makes and is shooting at a better percentage. With our point guard and one of our forwards going out a few weeks ago, we just put more on her plate. She’s not a point guard at all by nature, but she took over that point guard role and started to rebound a little bit more, too. She’s just a kid who works hard and has had a nice season for us in a lot of different ways. When we got the news yesterday that she was gone, that was definitely a blow for us… but we have that ‘next man up’ mentality.”
In spite of the rampant injury bug, the Monarchs continued to focus on remaining competitive every night.
“One of the things that’s been special about this group is that, despite our record, these kids have shown up everyday focused and ready to practice and ready to get better,” Mich said. “We’ve moved up five girls to the varsity team in the last week, so some of those kids are just excited to get the opportunity to play and kind of show the coaches what they can do.”
Having played a tough schedule within the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Denison is experienced and seasoned, a combination that typically bodes well for teams in the tournament.
With the regular season wrapped up, the Monarchs now shift their focus to the regional quarterfinals, where they will meet Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-9).
“You look at the starting five, [Sergeant Bluff-Luton] has a lot of size and a lot of athleticism,” Mich said. “Those kids continually play hard and use their athleticism to create turnovers. For us, it’s just trying to mimic some sort of pressure that they’re gonna [run] at practice… [we need] to limit turnovers and just try to be more aggressive offensively than we’ve been.”
The Monarch will look to execute the game plan in hopes of springing an upset on the road.
“One thing we talked about was just limiting turnovers,” Mich said. “We know when you face a team like Sergeant Bluff and the pressure that they apply, you’re gonna turn the ball over at times, but sometimes we tend to create a turnover that is maybe self-inflicted. If we can limit our turnovers and… find consistency offensively, I think we can be happy with that.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Denison-Schleswig in the Class 4A Region 3 quarterfinals Wednesday at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Mich from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.