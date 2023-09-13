(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig football team is settling into an offensive groove headed into their matchup with Class 4A no. 8 Glenwood.
After falling to Class 3A no. 4 Harlan, the Monarchs (2-1) bounced back in a nice 31-7 win over Carroll (1-2) and avenged a 28-0 loss to the Tigers in 2022.
"It was definitely a good win for us especially after last year, and we had to make some changes and I think our kids came out and did a lot of good things," Denison-Schleswig Head Football Coach Dave Wiebers told KMA Sports. "They scored right away and made it 7-0, but our kids hung in there, kept battling and then we were up 17-7 at the half."
On top of 126 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry, Luke Wiebers had an explosive night through the air, averaging 30 yards per completion and amassing 241 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception--he's now up to 441 yards and five passing touchdowns on the year.
"We try to set things up with our run game and I think we did that because we had some success running the football and then that opens it up for Luke to throw the football," said Wiebers. "We've got some kids on the outside that can make some plays--it's just execution and timing."
The Monarchs as a team have amassed 506 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Wiebers has dished it out to six targets through the first three weeks, with Jake Fink leading the way with nine receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
"Luke and Jake have played together for quite a few years in the backyard and things like that and know what each other are thinking and they can adjust patterns to what the defense is giving us," said Wiebers. "Those are things that you can't coach and Jake does that--he's a fierce competitor."
Meanwhile, the Monarchs' defense also had a bounce-back performance, holding the Tigers scoreless through three quarters. Luke Wiebers led the way in tackles with 6.5 and an interception, while Easton Emery totaled two tackles for loss and a sack.
"We've been working hard on being fundamentally sound and doing the little things right--like getting hands on tight ends or tackles to keep them off our linebackers and focusing on bending and not giving up big plays," said Wiebers. "We've been successful in two games that we've done and the one against Harlan we gave up big plays and ended up on the wrong side."
Now, the Monarchs gear up for a road matchup with state-ranked Glenwood--who also present a balanced offensive attack and are led by senior quarterback Kayden Andersen, who has completed 33 of his 51 passes this year for 485 yards and four scores along with 69 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
"They have both options where they can both run and throw the football and they've got good size and speed," said Wiebers. "We're going to have to make them earn it in small chunks and not give up big plays."
While they might have lost to Harlan last week, Glenwood's defense has only given up 23 points in the past two weeks.
"When we get the ball, we're going to have to convert third downs and keep it out of their hands," said Wiebers. "If you can keep the ball in your hands, that takes care of keeping them from scoring."
Brian Bertini will have reports from Glenwood Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Dave Wiebers below: