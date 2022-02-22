(Harlan) -- Denison-Schleswig avenged a recent defeat to Lewis Central on Monday, setting up a rematch with their fiercest rival in Class 3A substate action.
The Monarchs (14-9) fought off Lewis Central for a 48-36 win in a Class 3A Substate 8 Quarterfinal 35 days after a 50-37 loss on January 18th.
According to Denison Coach Derek Fink, the Monarchs' ability to flip the script speaks volumes to their recent growth.
"We had some growing pains we had to go through," he said. "I think Lewis Central exposed our warts. At that point in the season, we altered some things on defense and got better on offense. We knew if we gave a better performance, we would have a chance."
Spoiler alert: they had a much better performance on Monday night, clinching the win with a 29-16 second half.
Lewis Central took a 20-19 lead into halftime, but Denison quickly took the lead in the third quarter and never surrendered before sealing the victory with some stingy defense and clutch free-throw shooting.
"We have a belief in ourselves and each other," Fink said. "We've done a better job of defining roles. Once we figured out the team we needed to be, we took off."
Their usual scorers -- Carson Seuntjens and Luke Wiebers -- led the way.
"It's always good to move on," Wiebers said. "LC is probably one of the most physical teams in the state, but we just out-physical them."
Seuntjens led the Monarchs with a team-high 13 points, and Wiebers scored 11 points and grabbed seven crucial rebounds while playing the second half with three fouls.
"I've worked hard my whole life to play in games like this," Wiebers said. "My teammates just stepped up."
His teammates' contributions opened the door for Wiebers to crack double digits.
"I was just able to get by my guy and get to the rim," he said.
Aiden Schuttinga came off the bench to drop eight second-half points, and Lance Arkfeld also finished with eight points. Eight of the nine Denison players that saw the court on Monday night scored at least one bucket.
The Monarchs countered Lewis Central's size with stellar play from their own bigs -- Arkfeld and Nhial Manuel -- while Jaxon Wessel and Wiebers recorded eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Cole Arnold led the Titans (13-8) with 15 points, and Colby Souther added five. Starters JC Dermody, Wyatt Hatcher, Trenton Johnette and Nick Miller, and reserves Devin Nailor and Bryce Walker repped the Lewis Central jersey for the final time.
With the win, Denison-Schleswig advances to a substate semifinal against Harlan. The two bitter rivals split their regular-season series and have played some instant classics in recent memory, such as Harlan's thrilling win in a 2020 substate final. There won't be many secrets when the Hawkeye Ten nemeses hit the floor Thursday night on KMA 960.
"The moment is never going to be too big for us," Fink said. "We've talked about writing our story. This is the next chapter. There are no secrets, so maybe we need to add a few secrets. Our guys are excited."
Check out the full interviews with Wiebers and Coach Fink below.