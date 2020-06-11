(Denison) -- One year removed from their first trip to state in 25 years, Denison-Schleswig softball is hoping to fill the voids left by a legendary senior class.
At one time, it looked as if the Monarchs would not get the opportunity to go through the ups and downs of a season, but now they will.
"There was a big unknown if we were going to have a season," Coach Kevin Dau said. "But we're going to get back to some normalcy."
Last year was a dream season for the Monarchs, who posted a 26-15 record and finished second in the Hawkeye Ten. The Monarchs qualified for state for the first time since 1994. They even had an early lead in their state quarterfinal against eventual champion Carlisle, but lost 10-1. A large part of the Monarchs success came behind a group of 10 seniors.
"It was great for those kids," Dau said. "It was another great experience for that group of kids."
The Monarchs' success revolved around ace Sarah Heilesen, who went 21-14 last season with a 2.73 ERA. Replacing Heilesen is no small task, but the duo of Hailey Meseck and Cambri Brodersen did see some time in the circle last season.
"That's going to be tough to replace," Dau said. "But there's a little experience there. Obviously a huge void to fill, but not just those positions."
The Monarchs will also have to fill the offensive voids left by the graduations of Heilesen, Alex Mohr, Kayla Rauch, Kailey Pick, Tatum Fink, Kambrie Dau and Reagan Andersen.
Paige Armijo is the top returner for the Monarchs. She hit .333 last season with a team-high 42 RBIs. Armijo also went deep five times last season. Peyton Goslar, Hannah Slater, Paige Kastner, Kira Langenfeld, Allana Arkfeld, Teryn Fink also contributed last year and will be expected to do more this year.
"We've been working hard at practice and we'll see how it plays out next week," Dau said.
Heilesen struck out over 850 batters during her storied career at Denison. Coach Dau knows the strikeouts might not come as easily, or as often, from his pitchers this season, so stout defense is more important now than it ever has been for the Monarchs.
"I think our pitchers are going to be fine," Dau said. "I think they're going to be able to throw strikes. I just don't know if they're going to be able to strike out 10, 11 or 12. People are going to put the ball in play and we're going to have to defend. If we can defend, I think we'll be OK."
The Hawkeye Ten Conference should be fun this season with Harlan, Atlantic, Shenandoah and Creston returning many key pieces while Clarinda, Red Oak, Glenwood, Kuemper, Lewis Central and St. Albert won't be easy outs, either.
"I think everybody is going to be OK," Dau said. "I think it's one of the best conferences in the state. You have got to be ready to play every night. I think it's going to be competitive."
The Monarchs will open the season Monday at Kuemper. The complete interview with Coach Dau can be heard below.