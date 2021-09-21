(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig football snapped a two-game skid last Friday with a 49-22 win over Thomas Jefferson. Now, the Monarchs have their hands full this week when they face a run-oriented Spencer squad.
"It was much needed," Coach Kamari Cotton-Moya said about last week's win. "We know we are a good team. We still have a lot of things to clean up, but I think getting the success on the field Friday night proves the things we are doing during practice are working. I was happy for our guys to get that win."
Cotton-Moya was most impressed with his team's physicality, led by 171 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
"Our guys played with great energy," he said. "We came out and wanted to be a physical team. We showed that. Playing physically is when we play our best football."
Junior Jaxson Hildebrand paced the Monarchs' rushing attack with 97 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Hildebrand, Matthew Weltz and sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers spearhead the Monarchs' ground game. While that trio gets the accolades, Cotton-Moya credits his team's front line for paving the way, led by junior center Derek Scheuring.
"He's the most experienced linemen we have," he said. "We lean on him. He directs the line."
The Monarchs hope their run game can continue its success when they face another potent rushing team: Spencer.
The Tigers (3-1) average 264 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry in four games. Three Spencer rushers - Calvin Tighe, Cadence Hofmeyer and Taron Green -- have over 200 yards this season.
"They are a big, physical team," said Cotton-Moya. "Probably one of the most physical teams I've seen on film. They're a big team. It's going to be a battle for us."
Cotton-Moya says his team emphasizes tackling heading into this showdown.
"We are in positions sometimes and just don't make the tackles," he said. "If we get Spencer into passing situations, I like our chances, but we have to tackle better."
While stopping the run is the Monarchs' biggest defensive key, the flip side of the coin is the biggest offensive key, according to Cotton-Moya.
"If we establish our run game, a lot of things will open up," he said. "They don't make many mistakes, but we have to take advantage of them if they do. Establishing the run on offense should set the tone for us."
Tune into KMA Sports' Friday night football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Cotton-Moya.