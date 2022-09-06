(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig football picked up their first win of the year last week with a 22-7 victory over Abraham Lincoln behind a stellar ground game.
Now the Monarchs prepare for another squad with a strong rushing attack.
Friday's win was a nice bounce back for the Monarchs after a 28-0 season-opening loss to Carroll.
"I think we did a lot of things better than we did in the first week," Coach Kamari Cotton-Moya said. "We executed and were disciplined in most factors. Our kids played well through adversity. It was hot and an ugly day for football, but we showed how tough we are."
Cotton-Moya was more than pleased with his team's improved execution on Friday.
"Week one, our guys were in the wrong places at times, and we didn't execute the plays," he said. "Week two, we were in the right place, did the right assignments and executed what we wanted. We played a full game."
Denison-Schleswig has gone to the ground frequently in their first two games. They've ran the ball 71 times for 261 yards.
Senior Jaxson Hildebrand is their workhorse in the backfield. Hildebrand has 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 39 totes.
Hildebrand carried the rock 25 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Abraham Lincoln.
"We want to establish the run," Cotton-Moya said. "That opens the passing game. We must establish the run. If we establish the run, that opens up different opportunities for us on the offensive side."
Quarterback Luke Wiebers has completed 14 passes for 155 yards in the first two games. Wiebers and Hildebrand lead a Denison-Schleswig offense littered with experienced returners.
"The experience is huge because these guys know what to prepare for, and some of the situations we're going to face. We have returners and young guys helping us out, so the guys with experience can lead the way. It's exciting to have Luke getting more comfortable, and he's only getting better every week."
The Monarchs carry their momentum and experience into a non-district meeting with Hawkeye Ten foe Creston. The Panthers have looked mighty impressive in wins over Clarinda and Winterset, outscoring their opponents 59-26.
"Creston's a tough team," Cotton-Moya said. "We know they're always going to be well-coached and disciplined. Those are things we have to prepare for.
Junior running back Brennan Hayes has been a headache for opposing defenses with 369 yards and three scores through the first two games. The Panthers have also shown a reliable pass game behind 322 yards and three scores from senior quarterback Kyle Strider.
"We have to play fast," Cotton-Moya said about their defensive keys. "We have to play fast, longer and harder than those guys. We know Creston's going to be tough and willing to go four quarters. We have to play sound defense."
The Panthers' defense has stifled potent offense the past two weeks, so the Monarchs must find a way to break that trend.
"We have to get rid of penalties," Cotton-Moya said. "We shot ourselves in the foot against AL. We have to clean up our offensive game and win third and first downs. We need more positive plays than negative ones. If we clean those up and protect the ball, I think we'll have a good flow on offense."
Ryan Kissell has reports from Creston Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out the full interview with Coach Cotton-Moya below.