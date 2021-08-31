(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig football program kicked off the Kamari Cotton-Moya era with a 28-7 win over Carroll last Friday. Now, they hope to keep the wins coming as they prepare for Abraham Lincoln.
"I thought the effort and energy were great," Cotton-Moya said. "We still have some things to work on with the scheme, but for the most part, it was good. I'm excited to see where our guys go from here."
The Monarchs posted 21 first-half points en route to the win.
"It's important to start fast," Cotton-Moya said. "That's the name of the game."
The fast start came behind a balanced offense. Sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers tossed for 119 yards and a score on seven completions while the ground game churned for 124 yards and three scores on 21 carries. Matthew Weltz, Devin Fink and Wiebers scored touchdowns while junior Jaxson Hildebrand had a team-high 50 yards.
"We don't want to be one-dimensional," Cotton-Moya said about his team's balanced attack.
Defensively the Monarchs pursued the ball well and held Carroll to only 185 yards of offense on 49 plays.
"We were playing fast and sticking to our assignments," Cotton-Moya said. "We knew Carroll would have some young guys, so our guys took advantage of the situation."
The Monarchs' missile-seeking defense forced five turnovers, including a pair of interceptions from junior Jesse Velasquez.
Coach Cotton-Moya hopes for a similar performance from his bunch this Friday when they face Abraham Lincoln in a non-district tilt. The Lynx are also 1-0 after a 34-16 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
"They look like a really competitive team," he said. "They flow around with energy, and you can tell they are eager to win. From what I've seen, they play as a team and fly to the ball. We have a big task on our hands.
Like Denison-Schleswig, AL has a versatile offense, or at least they did in their season-opener when they threw for 134 yards and rushed for 181 yards. Quarterback Eli Lusajo accounted for 218 of those.
"We have to tackle," Cotton-Moya said. "If we stop the run and get them into passing situations, I like our chances. I'm excited to see our game plan for this week."
Offensively, the former Iowa State standout feels his team must play fast if they want to move to 2-0.
"If our guys play with energy and effort all game, that will give us an advantage," he said. "If we do that, limit turnovers and limit penalties, we should be in the game on Friday."
Quin Mann has reports from Council Bluffs on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cotton-Moya.