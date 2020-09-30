(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig has announced they will not play Lewis Central on Friday night “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Monarchs Twitter account made the announcement earlier Wednesday afternoon, noting they “are working through the details of some positive cases & contact tracing & don’t want to potentially expose any students/players from our district or another district.”
This marks the third straight day an area district matchup has been canceled due to COVID-19 complications, joining Fremont-Mills/CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard/Audubon. Griswold/Bedford was also canceled earlier Wednesday, although it is not related to COVID-19.