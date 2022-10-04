(Denison) – After alternating wins and losses through the first six weeks, the Denison-Schleswig football team is looking for consistency to close out the season.
The Monarchs (3-3) put together a complete-game effort last week, taking down Storm Lake 42-7 to move to 1-1 in district play.
"I think for the first time this season we actually started fast early in the game," said Head Coach Kamari Cotton-Moya. "That was one of the things that we've been talking about all year. We have to start off quick and start off better. We are a second quarter team, but we want to get on them in the first quarter. I think our guys executed in the first quarter and did some good things."
It’s been feast or famine for Denison-Schleswig through the first six weeks, as the team is averaging 35 points per game in wins and just over seven points per game in losses.
"We've seen through our season we've had some flashes of some good things and some bad things, and we'll do them all inconsistently," said Cotton-Moya. "For the most part, we've grown that consistency piece together as a coaching staff, as players, with things we do in practice. We've became a little more consistent and our guys are showing that on the field now."
Up next for the Monarchs is a district battle at home against LeMars. The KMAland 3A/4A/5A/ No. 5 have racked up a 4-2 record and lost to Webster City 28-7 last week.
"They're very dynamic, very athletic, you can tell they're well coached and disciplined," said Cotton-Moya. "They have some size up front and have a very powerful defense. Overall, I think they are just a great team. From looking at them on film in some previous weeks, I've been saying I think they are the best team in our district. Just looking at those guys, they're very powerful. It's going to be a tough matchup, but I think our guys are excited for it, it's homecoming, so we're looking forward to a good game."
Offensively, LeMars presents a balanced attack with 794 yards passing and 774 on the ground. Teagan Kasel has thrown for six touchdowns against just two interceptions. Elijah Dougherty leads the ground game with 312 yards, while three other players have over 130 yards rushing.
"They do so many different great things," said Cotton-Moya. "They line up in different formations, and they have great athletes running the ball. One thing we are preaching to our kids is we have to do our job. If there's a tight end, we need to make sure we're guarding the tight end. We can't have our eyes elsewhere, we have to be in our gap and be gap-sound. We have to be just overall disciplined throughout the whole matchup in order to have a chance against that powerful offense."
You can hear the full interview with Cotton-Moya below.