(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams will be busy again this week in Waterloo at the state bowling tournaments.
On Tuesday, both teams will compete in the Class 2A state field while Christian Schmadeke and Brianna and Brittany Musgrave are slated to play in the individual state tournament on Wednesday.
The Monarch boys qualified last Tuesday in LeMars with a 15-game Baker series score of 3059. With that, Denison-Schleswig will have a chance to defend last year’s Class 2A state title.
“It started off a little rocky,” Coach Shelby Brawner told KMA Sports. “They were shooting scores of 161, 148, 172, so we had to have a little bit of a talk after those first three games. I think it was just nerves getting to them. We have a few kids that are new to the varsity this year, so these high pressure matches, they got a little taste of it.”
Schmadeke followed up with a district championship, posting a 702 series over three games in finishing with the second-highest score across the state. The senior also claimed a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship days earlier.
“He’s really just been falling into place,” Coach Brawner said. “It’s exciting to see. He works really hard to figure things out, and Christian is just a well-rounded bowler and is able to make changes he needs to. He knows which balls to use and his knowledge really helps him in securing those places.”
A day earlier, the girls nabbed a state qualification of their own in Newton. The Monarchs had a 2352 total Baker score, posting an 812 in their first five before a 774 and 766.
“It was a tough day of bowling,” Brawner said. “They did pretty well, and we were really trying to get that first-place spot. The lane conditions, the balls just wouldn’t finish at the end, so they were struggling and weren’t getting the strikes they wanted. All in all, we kept telling the kids to get those spares. Those are a game-changer, and it’s what keeps you in it.”
In the individual tournament, the Monarchs will have both Brianna and Brittany Musgrave in the 2A individual field. They had to grind through their series at the district meets, following up some lower scoring first games with strong performances in their final two.
“It just goes to show you that it’s not over until it’s over,” Brawner added. “We had a lot of girls in it, and the girls really didn’t even know they were in it, trying to keep the spirit alive. Just because you didn’t do so hot in those first games you still need to learn, adjust and then have those big games in the end.”
As for the state tournament, Coach Brawner isn’t ruling anything out for either of her teams.
“With this new format, it’s anybody’s game,” Brawner said. “We were underdogs going into last year, and with this new format, it really levels the playing field. It’s who shows up that day.”
Listen to the full interview with Brawner linked below.