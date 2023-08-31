(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig football heads into its matchup with 3A No. 1 Harlan at 1-0.
The Monarchs opened the season with a 38-14 win over Thomas Jefferson.
"We had a lot of unknowns going into the year," Denison-Schleswig head coach Dave Wiebers said. "We had to get experience quickly. We answered the call, had good composure and didn't make a lot of mental mistakes. For us to go on the road and come out with a win, we're excited."
The victory is the program's first since Wiebers' return to the head coaching role. He previously coached the Monarchs from 1989 to 2009.
"I think we've done a nice job balancing getting them used to me and me getting used to them," Wiebers said. "We're trying to get our football program back to where we can play physical, hard-nosed football. We're going to do things that help us improve and get better. It's been a good start."
The Monarchs threw just seven passes on Friday night but ran for 179 yards and three scores on 46 tries. Luke Wiebers, Cole Kastner and Blaine Brodsky all found the end zone for the Monarchs.
"We know we have to get after people quickly because we don't have 250 or 270 pound people that can stay on blocks," Wiebers said. "We had kids hit the hole hard and turn two-yard gains into four. We've emphasized getting off the ball. That process wore (TJ) down. We just came at them and made big plays."
Friday's game is the 103rd battle between the Cyclones and Monarchs, but first since 2020. Harlan has won 60 of those, including the last nine.
The 3A No. 1 Cyclones come in at 0-1 after a 21-20 loss to 4A No. 2 Lewis Central last weekend.
"When you start any program, you look at who you want to be like," Wiebers said. "Harlan is that in southwest Iowa. We have to up our game. Defensively, they're always sound. Offensively, they have a number of weapons. We've got our hands full, but it's exciting to start the Denison/Harlan rivalry again. Hopefully, we can give them a game."
Shortening the game might be the secret for Denison-Schleswig.
"We have to convert first downs," Wiebers said. "We need to burn the clock and keep it out of their hands. And then, it's a field position game. We have to play the field position game, make tackles and cut down on big plays. If we do that, we have a shot."
Matt Gubbels has reports from Harlan/Denison-Schleswig Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Wiebers below.