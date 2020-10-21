(Denison) -- One week removed from nabbing their first postseason win since 2009, the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs enter the second round of the Class 3A postseason with their eyes fixated on an upset when they trek to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday.
The Monarchs' (2-5) first playoff victory since October 28th, 2009 came in a 12-7 victory over Carroll last week.
Their victory over the Tigers also avenged a 42-7 loss on September 11th.
"It really speaks volumes," Coach Chad Van Kley said. "We were a little healthier this time, but a lot of it was the coaching staff putting together the solid game plan, taking the lessons we learned and the kids buying in. The kids executed the game plan well enough to win. Really excited for our kids and community."
In a normal year, the Monarchs' 1-5 regular-season record would have kept them out of the postseason, but this is far from a normal year, and they have embraced that.
"We said it doesn't matter how you get to the postseason this year, it's just that you got invited, now you got to make the most of it," Van Kley said. "It proves to our kids that buying into the execution will put yourself in a position to win. When you get the opportunity, you've got to make the most of it."
The Monarchs have been resilient this season with a rigorous schedule that featured Abraham Lincoln, Spencer, Carroll, Harlan and Glenwood, who were a combined 25-10 in the regular season.
They would have had another formidable foe on their docket in Lewis Central, but that game was canceled due to COVID issues with the Monarchs.
"When you look back at the schedule, a lot of those teams we played still have the opportunity to play," Van Kley said. "We've got a lot of tough kids. They've been through a lot and are starting to see the fruits of it. That's what gets you excited as a coach."
Carter Wessel, Jaxson Hildebrand, Leo Araujo, Matthew Weltz and Evan Turin have been among the playmakers for Coach Van Kley's team this season.
The Monarchs have another daunting task in front of them this Friday when they face Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Warriors (5-2) have posted nearly 2,900 yards of offense and have been balanced in doing so with 1,446 yards passing and 1,294 rushing.
"They are incredibly balanced and dynamic," Van Kley said. "Everything goes through their quarterback (sophomore Tyler Smith), it's going to be scary to see his progression because he handles their offense really well."
Smith also playmakers around him, including Division I prospect Jacob Imming.
"They are just going to keep coming at you and coming at you, there's never a lull," Van Kley said.
While their high-powered offense typically receives the notoriety, the Warriors' defense has been stout, too.
"Probably one of the most disciplined defenses we will see this year," Van Kley said. "They don't really give up big plays and they are never really out of position."
If the Monarchs are to pull off what many would consider a massive upset, their coach feels they need to limit the opportunities Sergeant Bluff has offensively.
"Clock management," Van Kley said. "We are going to have to rush the ball effectively and keep that dynamic offense off the field and make them play our game. That's what gives them the best chance to win. We go in as the underdog, knowing we need to execute our game plan."
Denison-Schleswig/Sergeant Bluff-Luton is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The complete interview with Coach Van Kley can be heard below.