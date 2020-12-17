(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys are fresh off perhaps the most surprising Hawkeye Ten Conference wins of the season, but there's no time to celebrate because another worthy adversary awaits.
The Monarchs (3-3) defeated rival Harlan 60-57 last Friday.
"We always feel like we play them well," Coach Derek Fink said. "Going into that game, we hadn't shot the ball real well, but this is probably one of the better shooting teams I've had, so we knew over time that would change."
The Monarchs shot 54 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep Friday night. They trailed 46-36 heading into the game's final frame, but outscored Harlan 24-11 for the upset.
"When you have a young team that hasn't been as battle-tested as much as we have, you worry a bit," Coach Fink said. "But credit to our guys. They just kept plugging away. We hit a few shots. We put some pressure on them and we were able to turn them over. Then we just had guys step and make big shots down the stretch. The confidence our guys played with was huge and great to see."
Junior Aiden Schuttinga led the Monarchs in the victory with 24 points off six triples.
"It was a game we know he's capable of," Fink said. "You could just tell he was feeling it that night."
Senior Braden Heiden posted 15 points and six boards. He is currently averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest.
Heiden moved to Denison in his sophomore season and has continued to progress.
"He came to us in a time where we had a pretty senior-laden class," Fink said. "It took some time to figure out where he fits. We saw pieces of this last year. At the end of January in practice, he might have shot 85 percent and it carried into games."
While Fink knew Heiden was capable of making big shots, that's not the area of Heiden's game that he's been the most satisfied with.
"The biggest that we've seen is the other parts of the game he impacts," Fink said. "His ability to clear the glass for us. And defending-wise, he pickpockets as good as anybody. We knew he was really good and are proud of the results so far. We are hoping it continues."
Carter Wessell, Evan Turin, Hunter Emery and Matthew Weltz have also been key contributors for the Monarchs this season.
The Monarchs opened the season with wins over East Sac County and MVAOCOU before dropping three consecutive losses to Storm Lake, Kuemper Catholic and Glenwood before their win over Harlan. They also had a relatively new rotation to start the season.
"Really we were all new," Coach Fink said. "We got off to a rough start, but I really thought we played well against Glenwood going into Harlan."
Denison-Schleswig will embark on another challenge this Friday when they travel to Clarinda for their fifth consecutive road game.
The Cardinals are 4-1 on the season and have been one of the most pleasant surprises in KMAland so far.
"I think the coaches in the conference knew how good they would be, but I'm not sure the outside world gave them enough credit," Fink said. "Coach (Rod) Eberly has got them playing really, really well. I think it's a team that's going to be at the top of the conference all year. They play so hard. You're going to be in a battle for 32 minutes. There's not a spot on the floor, where you think you will have an advantage. Every guy that starts for them has a big impact. They present some issues for anybody."
With another tall task ahead, Coach Fink hopes his team has some mojo after their strong showing.
"We know it's going to be tough. We are hoping to carry our momentum over, but we know we are going to have to bring our A-Game."
Scott Vicker will be in Clarinda on Friday night for KMA Sports. His recap can be heard on the Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11 p.m. on KMA. The complete interview with Coach Fink can be heard below.