(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig baseball opens the postseason Friday night.
While they took some lumps throughout the year, Coach Travis Wessel feels his team is trending in the right direction at the right time after a 7-24 season.
"We've been playing better baseball as of late," he said. "We started our slow, and some injuries changed our game plan. We're starting to figure things out. We just need to be more consistent."
The Monarchs compiled regular-season wins over Greene County, Carroll, Maqouketa, Alburnett, Shenandoah, St. Albert and Creston. They also had some impressive showings in losses, dropping a 5-3 contest to 3A No. 3 Lewis Central and holding a late lead on 3A No. 9 Bishop Heelan.
"One play here or there leads to big innings," Wessel said. 'Stopping big innings has been our Achilles heel, but the guys have battled. They're playing hard and getting some things figured out. When we're at our best, we're getting key hits and throwing strikes. The last couple of weeks, we've done better at that."
The Monarchs hit .228 as a team. Senior Jaxon Wessel has been their top stick with a .333 average and 13 RBI, while sophomore Cody Schulte hits .300 with a team-high 26 RBI. Cole Kastner, Wyatt Johnson, Jake Fink, Ryan Slechta, Ty Fink and Easton Emery complete the offensive attack.
"We're doing a better job of situational hitting," Wessel said. "We've become smarter hitters. You want to know the situation but also react. We're doing a nice job of that. And we're not getting behind in the count. We're having a better approach at the plate. That's led to being in more ball games."
Jaxon Wessell leads the pitching rotation with a 4.88 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched. Wyatt Randeris (34 2/3 IP, 6.66 ERA, 24 K), Schulte (32 2/3 IP, 9.43 ERA, 20 K) and Fink (22 1/3 IP, 11.91 ERA, 18 K) round out the rotation.
"I don't know if we have a number one guy, but we have a lot of guys that can get it done on a given night," Wessel said. "We do whatever we can on the mound to keep the hitters off-balance."
The Monarchs open Class 3A Substate 8 play Friday night against Storm Lake. The Tornadoes (19-9) -- the No. 2 seed in the substate -- were a 12-0 winner when the two squads met on May 17th.
"We know they're going to be good," Wessel said. "We're playing better baseball now. We just need to play hard. They're not going to make mistakes, so we have to match their intensity and grind with them."
Hear the full interview with Coach Wessel below.