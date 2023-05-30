(Des Moines) -- Denison boys soccer’s first state tournament appearance in 16 years ended with a 3-1 loss to undefeated Marion in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seed Monarchs (10-5) put forth a valiant effort, but in the end, the No. 2 seed Wolves (19-0) proved to be too much.
“[Marion] is a tough team, well coached, very talented players,” Denison head coach Nate Desy said. “We came out pretty flat-footed, but we’re a team that just really keeps in it. We have a group of seniors that leads this team very well and they got us back into it. The effort was there, it increased in the second half, it just didn’t fall in our favor.”
Marion’s Bryker Langfeld started off the scoring early with a goal in the 4th minute off a cross feed from Sawyer Udenholfen.
Nine minutes later, Denison’s Alexander Garcia scored as well, but the officials ruled he stepped out of bounds prior to making the shot, keeping the Monarchs scoreless.
In the waning minutes of the first half, Udenholfen got on the board again, this time by himself, cleaning up a rebound and burying the ball in the back of the net to make it 2-0 Marion.
As the second half got underway, Denison began applying intense pressure.
“We just had an extra 40 minutes to do what we love to do and keep pushing the pressure,” Desy said. “We made some adjustments in the middle, putting more strikers up and bringing back just a three-back. Those adjustments really helped our kids make those opportunities. We had really good opportunities. I believe that we did control the second half a little better, unfortunately we just didn’t come out [on top].”
Although the vast majority of the second half was played on Marion’s side of the pitch, the Wolves still got another goal on the board.
In the 59th minute, Marion star Jackson Kirsch capitalized on a controversial tripping foul called against Denison. Kirsch was awarded a free kick and nailed the shot, making it 3-0 Marion.
The Monarchs wouldn’t lay down, though, as senior Chris Campos took the ‘0’ off his team’s scoreboard. Campos fired a shot on goal in the 62nd minute, Marion GK Calen Claypool stopped the ball but failed to corral the rebound, which Campos chipped right back into the net, giving Denison life late in the game.
Ultimately, the comeback never truly materialized for the Monarchs.
Even though it didn’t end in a championship, this year’s Denison squad made program history with its first state tournament appearance since 2007.
The Monarch seniors, Campos, Jesse Velasquez, Alexander Garcia, Jesus Espinoza and Kaiden Krajicek, laid the foundation for a program that continues trending upward.
“I’m very impressed with this senior group and their leadership,” Desy said. “They’re just another example of how to lead, and I think our underclassmen got a good shot of that. I'm excited to see where they take it next year.”
All but five players from the Monarchs’ roster return next season.
“[It all starts with] hard work,” Desy said. “Our offseason, winter work, indoor sessions, and then just these kids always being on that field. Regardless of whether it’s snow, sleet, rain, 95 degrees outside, I think it’s a testament to hard work [in the] offseason. Tomorrow starts that offseason. These kids are ready and I think we’ll be ready moving forward. This year’s qualification for the state tournament shows that the process works and I’m excited to see where that goes.”
